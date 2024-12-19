Markets tumble on Fed's conservative 2025 rate cut outlook

The Federal Reserve announced a widely anticipated 25-basis-point interest rate cut Wednesday afternoon. However, markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) sold off during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference as he remained noncommittal about future policy direction.

However, the dot plot revealed expectations for only two rate cuts in 2025.

Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith analyze the FOMC-induced market reaction as stocks attempt to recover from losses Thursday morning. They also examine the current economic landscape and Federal Reserve outlook.

This post was written by Angel Smith