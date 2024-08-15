Markets have stabilized for now, portfolio manager explains

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed in positive territory on Thursday as markets digested better-than-expected retail sales and jobless claims data. PIMCO Portfolio Manager Erin Browne joins Market Domination Overtime to share her insights on market trends and Federal Reserve rate cut outlooks.

Browne notes that markets have "stabilized" in the "very short-term." She points to a series of economic indicators topping expectations, "all suggestive of the fact that the economy is growing but slowing and that the Fed is on pace to cut rates starting in September." She forecasts three rate cuts in 2024 and four in 2025, though she cautions about increased market volatility as the US presidential election approaches.

Regarding the Federal Reserve's stance, Browne told Yahoo Finance, "I think you'll likely see the Fed affirm that they're on track to start cutting at a reasonable pace that's data-dependent. I think what the question mark is going to be is how that extends into 2025."

In light of this market uncertainty, Browne advises investors to focus on infrastructure buildout and semiconductor plays within the AI sector. She predicts, "I think you're gonna continue to see earnings be revised upwards as we head into, particularly into 2025."

Another batch of positive economic data helping drive another day of gains for stocks for more in the markets.

We're joined by Aaron Brown Pimco Portfolio manager, Aaron.

It is fantastic to see you.

Thanks for being here.

Um So let's talk about this now.

Come, come back of optimism to the market here.

Do you still expect some volatility going forward or does it feel like things are sort of stabilized?

I think for the very short term things have stabilized, we've gotten a slew of data that's been better than expected, particularly after the payroll print, which really sent market into the downward um price action that we saw since then.

The data that's come out has all been suggestive of the fact that the economy is growing but slowing and that the fed is on pace to cut rates starting in September at a quarterly pace of 25 basis points.

We probably get three cuts this year and another four next year.

All of that said, I think as we move into the fall, particularly as we move closer to the election, there is going to be more bouts of volatility.

I would say that as an investor, I would fade those bouts of volatility unless we start to see the economy really sliding towards a recession.

But for now, the economy seems to be on track to a slowing trend but still very much in positive territory.

Erin.

Um We're gonna hear from Fed Chair Jay Powell next week at Jackson Hole.

What do you and what do you think other investors are gonna be sort of keying in on most closely in his commentary?

Sure.

So fed, speak of late has suggested that the fed is likely to start cutting rates in September.

I think that that's well understood by the market.

The market is now pricing in um, a little bit more than, uh a 25 basis point cut.

Um, starting in September, the market's pricing at about a 30% probability that the, the fed cuts by 50 basis points.

We think that's unlikely.

Um So I think you'll likely see the fed affirm that they're on track to start cutting at a reasonable pace.

That's data dependent.

I think what the question mark is going to be is how that extends into 2025 market pricing right now is, is fairly benign.

Uh, the market is, is expecting in 2025 that the fed cuts at a 25 basis point quarterly clip.

We think that that's likely um accurate but how the fed responds to weakening data is going to be.

I think what's the, the markets really going to key in on um as well as how they think about the balance sheet as well if we get any more clarity around that.

So given that there is still that uncertainty that could result in those bouts of volatility that you talked about.

Let's talk about where you think investors should be positioned right now, right?

I know that you are still kind of looking at the A I trade right here at this juncture, where do you look, you know, we we still have even with the pull back, you know, you look at it in NVIDIA, it's still more than doubled this year.

Absolutely.

But I think that the earnings are coming in and suggestive of the fact that 2024 in the back half of the year and into 2025 is going to still be very robust earnings backdrop for many of the A I companies specifically, those that are really invested in the infrastructure and hardware build out within the space.

What we saw coming out of earnings season in the second quarter is that the hypercars are still very much investing heavily in Capex and into R and D in the next year ahead.

All of that is going to be very supportive for earnings for the semi chip conductor names like NVIDIA that are really supporting the growth in this sector.

So I think you stay invested in the infrastructure names within the A I sector.

I think you're going to continue to see earnings be revised upwards as we head into, particularly into 2020 five.

In addition to that, I think you, you're also starting to see a broadening out of sector participation in the market.

We saw that a little bit in the second quarter of this year, but we really are focused in our book on those stocks and those sectors that are geared towards the middle income and the higher income consumer consumer, rather than the lower income consumer, where we're starting to see some degredation in the credit uh data.