Markets may react 'substantively and non-substantively' to data

Markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) closed Monday's session relatively flat as Wall Street braces for a big week of economic data ahead. The Bahnsen Group CIO David Bahnsen joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss the state of the markets and how investors can best position their portfolios amid uncertainty.

"I think that there is the potential for some of the economic data this week to move markets. But I really think it's important for investors to make a distinction between the markets responding to economic data substantively and non-substantively. What I mean by that is a quick knee-jerk out of a jobless claims on Thursday is very difficult for any of us to know what the market's actually responding to when you're dealing with the Fed and the pending changes, when you're dealing with an overstretched, highly valued market with the geopolitical tensions," Bahnsen explains.

He does not believe that economic data has been the biggest mover of markets, and instead points to a combination of factors.

"We know where the yen carry trade unwind was at the height of the drama. But when you add in earnings season, when you add in a 22 times S&P, you just have vulnerability that may or may not be linked to macroeconomic," Bahnsen tells Yahoo Finance.

As the tech sector, in particular, came under pressure last week, Bahnsen says, "Even if valuations came down a little bit, I would think people are going to face less pain once valuations come down. I think there's going to be significant pain that those who are overweight into that space, which at this point, as you know, includes all S&P 500 investors." Thus, he encourages investors to focus on cash flow and balance sheet strength.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Markets closing mix to start the week as investors await on a big week of economic data.

We're bringing in David Bonson, chief investment officer of the Bonson group, to break this down more with us.

David.

It is a big week for economic data.

After what we saw was a week last week, that was very volatile, unlimited economic data.

We have the market over 1% right after jobless claims, right?

So the market is a little bit skittish right now on the data.

I'm curious what you make of how markets are reacting to just macroeconomic data in general.

What you think that means headed into the CP I report we have on Wednesday the retail sales report on Thursday.

How's that playing a role in sort of what you're watching?

Well, I think that there is the potential for some of the economic data this week to move markets, but I really think it's important for investors to make a distinction between the markets responding to economic data substantively and non substantively, What I mean by that is a quick knee jerk out of a jobless claims on Thursday.

It's very difficult for any of us to know what the market is actually responding to when you're dealing with the Fed and the pending changes when you're dealing with an overstretched, highly valued market with the geopolitical tensions, my line with clients the last week has been for the Dow to move a couple of 100 points.

All it takes is one of us to sneeze.

And so I don't think the economic data has been as big of a mover.

I think there's a combination of factors we know where the yen carry trade unwind was at the height of the drama.

But when you add in an earnings season, when you add in a 22 times S and P, you just have vulnerability.

The may or may not be linked to Macroeconomic.

Well, I guess, David, the question is now is that vulnerability less than it was right?

We've seen some of that carry train, uh, trade unwound.

We've seen some of those low volatility trades wiped out and unwound.

So what now?

Well, the idea that all of the excess of lever excuse me excess of valuation has gotten out of the system I think, is empirically untrue.

Um, it's not a good timing mechanism, but NVIDIA went down 25% and was still trading at 60 times earnings.

So there is a lot of both fundamental and certainly just valuation risk around the A I big tech trade and that there's plenty of more oxygen to come out of that.

And when it happens and how much it happens, I don't know.

But it's going to happen.

And so I think that vulnerability is still there.

And then the real issue on a go forward basis is the fundamental earning strength of the market.

We priced in 13% earnings growth next year and through 2021 times.

On top of that forward that it leaves no margin of error whatsoever.

David, you fed right into a chart I was watching today.

I was taking a look at the Bloomberg Magnificent Seven Index in the Forward 12 month PE.

So obviously, that's something that's been rather elevated, but it's come down pretty significantly over this drawdown.

You're sitting at about 28 right now.

I think that's a little bit over the five year average of about 24.

You you seem to not find that attractive at all and I'm I'm curious.

Is there a time where tech valuations getting slashed does become attractive and you wanna get in?

Or is that just not an area of the market that excites you?

Well, first of all, I don't accept that there's such thing as a multiple on the mag seven because the Mag seven is not monolithic.

Tesla and Meta and Google and NVIDIA have completely different valuations, and and they should, right.

They're very different companies with different forward expectations.

And so I think that the more expensive parts of Mag seven are more problematic than the cheaper, and some of the cheaper have more fundamental issues and cyclical challenges.

You look at Tesla's volatility this year, but the broader answer to your question is it doesn't excite us.

Even evaluations came down a little bit.

I would think people are going to face less pain once valuations come down.

I think there's going to be significant pain that those who are overweight into that space, which at this point, as you know, includes all S and P 500 investors.

The cap weighted nature of the index being 40% in tech and communication services, is insane, but we're dividend growth investors.

And so we really do feel quite insulated, Uh, from that particular vulnerability in the market.

I think a focus on cash flow and balance sheet strength and rising incomes is a very good way to be out of that vulnerability.

And indeed where within that sort of are you seeing any kind of sector bias within dividend growth that looks good to you right now, I I am.

And I want to be clear that we're not top down.

We are bottom up.

But of course, once you have a bottom up portfolio, you have sectors and why we've done so well this year, despite not owning NVIDIA is financials.

A lot of these asset managers have done very, very well the banks we own.

JP.

Morgan and truest had done very well.

Some of the asset managers came back a little last week, but now I'm looking at the defensive, and I think health care consumers staples, um, our our only utility name.

American Electric Power is up 35% from its low level of about a year ago, and so I just think that the defensives that have been kind of underappreciated are a good place to be.

And in the meantime, they're still octane in energy and financials.

Well, we'll see how they end up doing, uh, over these next few weeks and months.

David, Great to catch up with you, as always.

Thank you.

Thanks so much.