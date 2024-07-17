Markets are in a 'broadening meltup': Ed Yardeni

Chip stocks are sinking in Wednesday's trading session amid reports the Biden administration is considering toughening its trade restrictions with China. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 (^RUT) has been on a winning streak as small caps make gains. President of Yardeni Research Ed Yardeni joins Market Domination to break down the state of the market and whether small-caps can continue their momentum.

"On a day-to-day basis, there's a lot of confusion about whether this is it, this is the great rotation into SMID-caps or whether this is just a short-covering rally by a bunch of hedge funds that were short the SMID-caps and long the mega-caps," Yardeni explains. He says the overall economy looks "pretty good" given bottoming in the housing market and strong industrial production data. He explains that this backdrop "makes you want to scratch your head and say, 'So why is the Fed lowering interest rates exactly?' So there's a lot of crosscurrents here."

He believes the Federal Reserve is "pretty much locked into" making a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in September. Ahead of the cut, Yardeni explains that we're in "a broadening meltup in the market" as the focus that was previously on mega-caps is now seeping into the rest of the market. He holds that the economy is not heading into a recession and that investors don't need to worry about a bear market as much as they need to worry about the sectors they should be exposed to: "I think for the long haul, you want to stay with technology for sure. I think communication services also are an area where you want to be involved. I think some of it is AI-related, some of it is simply the technology companies can solve a very important problem we have, which is a shortage of skilled workers. I think you want to be in the industrials, particularly as a result of onshoring. And I like financials as the yield curve disinverts, if you will."

As small caps continue to rally, Yardeni casts doubt on the momentum. He says, "The thing that's been discouraging about the small caps is how poorly they've been performing all along here until the past week. And so that kind of raises the legitimacy of this rally. It may very well be related to just simply that the market expects the Fed will cut rates and smaller-cap, mid-cap companies will benefit more from lower rates. But when you put a microscope to it, you'll see that the big moves have been in biotech and also in banking, regional banks, small regional banks, and a lot of that could just be simply short covering. I don't know that their fundamentals have radically changed, so I'd be a little wary of chasing the SMID-caps, the Russell 2000. But I think the market is broadening within the S&P 500 (^GSPC)."

ADVERTISEMENT

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Uh as we're seeing this sell off in the tech sector, we want to welcome in Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, Doctor Ed.

Always great to have you on the show.

So you heard the two of us talking there uh interesting moves uh today, you know, NASDAQ is slipping lots of attention from investors on the chips.

Of course, moving on those headlines, le let's start there, Ed.

What, what do you make of, of the market action you're seeing in today's trade?

Well, I think that uh it's a lot of confusion quite honestly on a day to day basis.

Uh there's a lot of confusion about whether this is it, this is the the great rotation uh into uh SMID caps or whether this is just a short covering rally by a bunch of hedge funds that were short, the SM caps along the, the mega caps.

Uh There's a lot of confusion about uh uh what the economy is doing and the economy looked pretty good uh on today's economic indicators.

Uh the housing market looks like it's bottoming and industrial production was relatively strong, which kind of makes you wanna scratch your head and say so why is the fed lowering interest rates?

Exactly.

So, there's, it's a lot of cross currents here.

But, uh, I think, uh, the fed is pretty much locked into lowering the fed funds rate in September by 25 basis points.

They, they made it pretty clear that's what they wanna do.

The inflation rate is definitely going to go in there in the right direction in that case.

And, uh, I think we're in what I would describe as a broadening melt up in the market.

It had been very focused on the mega cap and now I think it's spreading to the rest of the market.

And I particularly like the S and P 493.

Uh uh all, all the stocks except the mega cap seven and so to your point, how do we know if this is gonna last or do we just wait or there are there things that you can kind of look at that will help you signal that?

Well, first and foremost is what is the economy doing?

If it's a, if it is heading into a recession, then uh we don't wanna be in, in any uh highly exposed uh economically sensitive areas of the economy with, with the high valuation multiples.

Uh But I don't think the economy is heading into recession.

There's still people I call them the die hard hard Landers.

They, they just uh convinced that we're gonna get a, a hard landing here.

I, I think they've been proven wrong for the past couple of years and they're wrong again.

So I don't think we have to worry about a bear market.

And so what we have to worry about is what sectors do we want to be in?

And I think, you know, for the long haul, you wanna stay with technology, for sure.

I think uh communication services also are an area where you wanna be involved.

I think some of it is a I related, some of it is simply that technology companies can solve a very important problem we have, which is a shortage of skilled workers.

I think you wanna be in the industrials, particularly as a result of onshore and I um like financials uh as uh the curve uh dis inverts if you will and ed uh quickly you, you did mention small caps.

I do want to get your take just to drill down a bit more into that because listen, it's been such a subject of, of conversation for investors, the move they're in just quick and aggressive.

I'm pulling back today a bit.

Although, you know, you look at the Russell in 2000, I mean, it's down less than the SPX but your thoughts on the small caps ed, you know, when you're talking to clients, what do you tell them?

Well, the thing that's been uh discouraging about the small caps is how poorly they've been performing all along.

Here until the, the past week.

And so that kind of raise, raises the legitimacy of this rally.

It may very well be related to just simply that the market expects the fed cut rates and a smaller cap, uh mid cap companies will benefit more from lower rates.

But when you put a microscope to it, you'll see that the big moves have been in biotech uh and also in banking, regional banks, small regional banks and a lot of that could just be simply short covering.

Uh, I don't know that their fundamentals have radically changed.

So I'd be a little wary of the, uh, of chasing the SM Capps, the Russell 2000.

But I, I think the market is broadening within the S and P 500.