Market strategist's best advice: 'Avoid the shiny object'

All investors want to bet on a winning asset. But does it make sense to chase the market winners?

Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at The Carson Group, joins Stocks in Translation to discuss which sectors are currently worth investing in and why the latest trends often tempt investors. He explains, "Avoid the shiny object. Continue to keep a diversified portfolio. Continue to rebalance. Just because something is under-loved now or loved now doesn't mean it's gonna be there in 12 months."



Video Transcript

Talk about some of these other groups because for a long time, this talk was just magnificent.

Seven mag seven concentration worries.

And then we had uh the appearance and we this is goes back to that small cap bread thrust that we're talking about looked like things were rotating kind of got kneecap by the yen.

But uh talk about some of these other sectors that are participating.

No, there, there really are.

I mean, look at year to date.

Um 10 out of 11 sectors are positive on the year financials have led us, they've led a good chunk of that.

Does this just mean you should own all the sectors?

Well, I think it would.

Well, let's put it this way.

So I get to work with financial advisors all around the country and talk to their clients.

What clients love to do is chase a shiny object.

Oh, tech's the best thing.

Let me have some tech.

Oh That's the word like utilities.

They're terrible.

That's the chili is like one of the best groups this year.

That's the worst thing.

Don't put me in there.

So I think we say, you know, avoid this shiny object, continue to keep a diversified portfolio, continue to rebalance just because something under loved now or love now doesn't mean it's gonna be there in 12 months.

So that's, uh, that's how, that's kind of how we, um, how we look at that.

But it's a great point because again, unfortunately, I work with clients, um, for 25 years and that's what they like to do throughout history and sometimes they can't help themselves and they make the worst decision at the worst possible time.

That's why, you know, having a financial advisor sometimes goes a long way.

Sometimes the shiny object can make you a lot of money though.

So, I mean, sometimes that's the right bet, especially in the early innings.

I think the problem comes when people are just kind of glum on late in the stage.

But what, what are your feelings on the A I trade?

Um, and the hype cycle we're in a lull right now.

Do you think it re accelerates?

Yeah, we were on neutral at best technology here and you look at earnings though mag seven is up 30% this recent quarter.

So there's still a lot of earnings growth coming in there.

Um, but again, I think it simply got ahead of itself just a little too much excitement a little bit.

You know, the world is going to change and there are major changes coming, I'm not minimizing them, but you see what some Google and some of the companies have said, maybe they haven't, I mean, it's still impressive going on but they didn't quite hit that incredibly high bar.

Um You know, it's just a lot easier to clear, uh, clear, the bar is a little lower and the bar got awfully high for the, for those groups.

But the bottom line again, last I checked, tech is still the largest component of the SB of 100.

So you can't just blindly falling apart.

Um, you know, the, inspect the market to hold up, but, you know, they just kind of go market neutral here.

And again, that Baton is passed some of those cyclical areas and other areas that can lead that is perfectly normal and uh we think it's gonna happen and quite uh quite healthy.