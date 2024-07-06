Market strategist on rate cuts: 'Big picture, I don't really care.'

With attempts to stabilize prices and stimulate economic growth, rate cuts sound like an consumer's dream. But that's not the only thing the economy is focused on. Bradesco BBI Head of Equity Strategy Ben Laidler chatted with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Opening Bid and shared, "The market's fine, as long as the growth keeps delivering and the rate cuts are on the horizon."

Video Transcript

When does that first rate cut happen in the US?

Based on your analysis and then when that rate cut happens, Do you think that is already priced into stocks here?

But I think the rate cut will start Will come.

Well, the first one will come in September.

But I think the big picture I don't really care as long as the next movie is down.

Uh, that, I think is absolutely key.

I think the market is happy to wait.

Um and that's been the story this year.

I mean, as you know, we came into this year expecting six or seven cuts.

Now we're expecting two, and the market's up 15% and, you know, annually at the strongest levels in 40 years.

So the market is fine as long as the growth keeps delivering and the rate cuts are on the horizon.

And I'm absolutely sort of in that camp.

I think when that first cut does come, though, it's a big signalling event, especially for the rest of the world and for all these sort of non tech, more interest rate sensitive assets, which I think will all breathed a huge sigh of relief and will rally very strongly