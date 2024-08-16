Market moves, tech rally, Harris's economic policy: 3 Things

Stock futures (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are dipping into negative territory ahead of Friday's market open, coming off of Thursday's rally fueled by July retail sales and lower-than-expected initial jobless claims.

The tech sector (XLK) is leading market rallies in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite as Big Tech names rebound from recent sell-offs. Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) is up over 17% in the last five trading days.

Vice President Kamala Harris will outline her economic policy agenda at a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, focusing on taming inflation and reducing grocery, housing, and prescription drug prices for American consumers.

Stop future slightly in the red this morning, the S and P 500 the NASDAQ fighting for seven straight days of gains both on track for the best week of the year.

The game fueled by renewed in the consumer and the economy.

Retail sales data in July came in much stronger than economists expected.

And weekly jobless claims they fell soothing some fears of a slowdown in the economy and the labor market.

Those fears coupled with an unwinding of the un carry trade.

A sparked a global sell off earlier this month.

Since that market sell off on August 5th.

The S and P 500 is now up almost 7% and the NASDAQ composite is up more than 8%.

And a look under the hood shows that once again, big tech is leading the charge higher.

The information technology sector.

XL K is up almost 12%.

NVIDIA.

The leader of the A I craze is up more than 21%.

Many strategists told Yahoo finance after the sell off, they expected tech stocks to come roaring back.

And Vice President Kamala Harris will begin to sketch out her economic vision this afternoon.

In a speech in Raleigh North Carolina, it includes several efforts on inflation that she says she'll undertake in her 1st 100 days in office.

She'll call for the construction of 3 million new housing units in four years, largely through tax breaks for both home builders, homeowners and landlords.

She's also releasing a plan on a federal ban on food price gouging as part of a larger effort there against the practice.

And finally, she'll announce new efforts around health care costs including a push to cap the price of insulin at $35 for everyone, not just for seniors.