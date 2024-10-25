This market 'deserves a correction': Strategist

The US presidential election is just over a week away. Market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) volatility linked to electoral uncertainty has emerged as a key concern for investors. However, Federated Hermes senior equity strategist Linda Duessel discusses her outlook on Market Domination Overtime.

Duessel anticipates a "contested result" due to the tight race between Vice President Harris and Donald Trump caused by the nation's deep political divide. Drawing parallels to the 2000 election's disputed outcome, she notes that "the markets didn't seem to care that much" during that period of uncertainty.

"I think that history tells us maybe not to worry," Duessel explains. She emphasizes the market's resilience, adding, "Could you ever have dreamed up the year we have been through here this election year and the market just continues to make new highs?" In her view, election uncertainty should not significantly impact market performance especially with a robust economy and fundamentals.

She also notes that "this market deserves a correction. It deserves really a 7 to 10% correction, and we are expecting that at Federated Hermes...I wonder if in this rarest of rare election years the correction comes after the election."

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

And I'm actually gonna pose a question to you that I posed to uh Craig Johnson over Piper Sandler in the last hour, which is um does it matter so much who wins or loses the election as how quickly it, it is actually resolved and that we know who the winners are both on the presidential level and the congressional level.

Well, you know, it's uh as we continue to hear, it's very likely to be a contested result because the going into it was so very tight and with our country so divided as it is, you could expect a contested election.

Uh We had a contested election back in 2000.

It was resolved.

Gosh, I think it took into January before it was resolved.

The markets didn't seem to care that much though.

And, and if you go back beyond that, back into the late 19 sixties, I believe it was 1968.

You were having assassinations at that time, you had a contested election at that time, you had riots going on and the market seemed to continue a pace.

So I think that um history tells us maybe not to worry that way.

And then, gosh, if we look at this year, could you have ever dreamed up the year that we have been through here this election year?

And the market just continues to make new highs, you know.

So, uh we, we wouldn't think that should be the issue really at all.

Rather corporate profit margins are at all time highs today.

That's powerful and hard to argue.

Linda.

I wanna stay with what you just brought up.

It's been an abnormally strong election year, right?

And we didn't really get the typical October volatility.

We would see.

I think the Vics is still sitting below 20 right now.

Is that a concern that we haven't had the volatility come yet or we just waiting for it to come?

Is it something that's gonna come, you know, in two weeks?

Is it something that's inevitable?

And we just haven't paid that price yet?

Yeah, it's like, it's like, it's like all the old adages just start working for us.

Are they this year?

And um we are coming into this election day with uh, well, we, I guess today we made a new record high on the NASDAQ very recently, a new record high on the S and P 500 in this market uh deserves a correction.

This, it deserves really a 7 to 10% correction.

And we are expecting that at Federated Hermes.

I, I'm actually writing in my weekly this week that I wonder if in this rarest of rare election years, the correction comes after the election, but whatever, um, it's very, very difficult, you know, you've had a 30% plus year in the market and that doesn't happen very often.

The last 21 out of the last 21 times it did happen 19 of those times.

You didn't have a recession for at least a year.

So, um, that, I think, you know, when we sit back and we try to take our, our minds off of this crazy election year and the emotions and et cetera and look at the fundamentals of this economy, the earnings are great.

The employment is still really quite good and we're out there spending.

So it's, it's just hard not to be a bull.