Making sense of the July jobs report: Yahoo Finance Reports

The July jobs report came in weaker than forecasted on Friday, August 2. Yahoo Finance broke down the numbers and explored their impact on the market.

(00:00:00) Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith explained the data from the July jobs report.

(00:02:07) Joe Brusuelas, RSM chief economist, and Marc Pinto, Janus Henderson Investors head of Americas equities, discussed the higher-than-expected unemployment numbers and what they mean for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Brusuelas predicts that rates will be cut in September.

(00:10:30) Yahoo Finance reporters Brooke DiPalma, Ines Ferré, and Madison Mills broke down which employment sectors saw the most gains in July. Healthcare added the most new jobs, with construction, transportation, and warehousing also seeing significant gains.

(00:14:13) JP Morgan asset management portfolio manager for global fixed income, Kelsey Berro, shared her thoughts on the jobs report. She noted job losses in "higher income categories" including the tech sector and information businesses. She also believes that rates will be cut in September.

(00:20:15) Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su indicated that the overall state of the economy is still strong despite the weak jobs report, citing low levels of layoffs and strong overall month-over-month growth.

(00:26:14) MarketGauge.com's chief strategist Michele Schneider discussed the market's negative reaction to the job report and advised investors on which stocks to consider buying, including Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL).

(00:32:26) Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors, former Federal Reserve Board economist, and creator of the Sahm rule gave insight into the rule and shared whether she thinks the US is heading towards a recession.

(00:41:51) Allspring Global Investments head of active equity Ann Miletti explored the jobs report and the market's negative reaction to it.

Taking a look at this report much weaker than expected jobs coming in at 100 and 14,000.

Again, just to remind you, the estimate on the street was for 100 and 75,000 jobs added so much lower than what the street had been forecasting.

Unemployment rate actually taking higher to 4.3%.

A jump of 2/10 of a percent on a month over month basis.

Digging down into some of the average hourly earnings here figures that we're seeing on a month over month basis, it increased by 2/10 of a percent.

That was a bit lower than what we saw the previous month on a year over year basis.

Average hourly earnings was up 3.6%.

But again, showing material softness within the labor market that of course, has been a worry here for the markets.

And you can see by the market's reaction to this print and we really saw a shift, I think in the sentiment yesterday where we started to see the markets pricing and bad news for the economy as bad news for the market.

We saw that on the heels of the manufacturing print yesterday.

Now we're seeing that on the heels of this unemployment print here today.

So I think the question is whether or not the fed has maybe waited a bit too long to cut rates.

And of course, that has been the debate now for several weeks

Uh Also an interesting note within this employment situation, acknowledging Hurricane Beryl, as they said, the Bureau of Labor Statistics that Hurricane Barrel had no discernible effect on the national employment and unemployment data for July.

You'll remember that this is the hurricane that made landfall on the central coast of Texas on July 8th 2024 during the reference periods for both the household and establishment surveys here.

Uh The response rates for the two surveys were within the normal ranges.

They do note here so that uh added notes uh atypical from what we typically see or from what we normally get in this update.

But uh no doubt apt for the Bureau of Labor Statistics to include that there.

But one of the huge things that I'm keeping tabs on as well sectors here, employment continued to trend up in health care, construction and transportation and warehousing while information actually lost jobs during this most recent reading as well here as we've been tracking the US futures on your screen right now.

I wanna bring in Joe Brusuelas.

He's Rs MS, chief economist.

We also have Mark Pinto here with us on set head of America's Equities at Janice Henderson Investors.

Thank you so much to you both for joining us here.

Mark, let me start with you when you take a look at this prin materially weaker than what the street had been expecting for this report.

And I think going in one of the real risks or one of the real concerns here from the street is that we were going to see a dramatic.

So, what's your first take on this print?

Well, it's, um, it's definitely a weaker number than people expected.

Um, and, and the fact that the unemployment rate went up, uh, 2/10 of a percent is probably not that surprising.

Uh I've read estimates that we need 200,000 jobs new jobs per month just to keep the unemployment rate stable.

So a print in the 100 I think 100 and 14,000, is not surprising and, and, you know, we see reports that the, uh, workforce is increasing so it's gonna take more jobs per month to keep that rate steady.

Uh, but definitely a weaker number, definitely gonna raise concerns now that the fed is, you know, behind the eight ball, um, probably increases the probability of two rate cuts this year.

Um, so behind the eight ball, do you think?

Well, I mean, if this number is, if this number is as, as written and doesn't have any extra, um, you know, uh, hurricane impact you know, definitely a weak number.

Um, and it's going to raise that concern.

Uh I, I think it still remains to be seen.

Uh If, if the feds behind, you know, GDP is still uh admittedly slowing but still pretty strong.

We're seeing pockets of strength in the economy.

We're definitely still seeing signs of inflation, but clearly the trend is moving in the other direction and, and you just mentioned that we need 200,000 jobs per month just to keep the unemployment rate stabilized.

I just did some quick math with the revisions factored in right now.

We're averaging about 100 6,970,000 jobs over the last three months.

Well, this report included once you kind of take that into account.

And Joe, I'll, I'll kick this one, your direction, you know, does this squarely put the September cut on the table for the fed?

I think this, uh this, this is just about guarantees you're going to get a 25 basis point cut.

To be honest with you, I think what this does is it puts a September, November and December cut on the table.

I think we can begin talking about the possibility if not probability of 75 basis points of cuts this year.

Look, the unemployment rate went up to 4.253%.

That's gonna be scored as a 4.3 because 420,000 additional people entered the labor force So we want to put this in context, the unemployment rate's not going up necessarily because we've seen a lot of layoffs, it's going up because people are moving back into the labor force to take advantage of that 3.6% increase in overall wages.

That's what you want to see as an economy normalizes.

So my sense is we're still on track to have an unemployment rate around 4.3% at the end of the year.

That's in line, at least with my baseline forecast and the, the, the general weakness we saw and what we want to pay attention to here is that, you know, hiring and professional business, business services is just slowed to a crawl.

You can see that we got a little bit of a disappointment in terms of how many people were hired by the state governments and, uh, leisure and hospitality didn't out perform.

Normally the way you would expect in August.

So there's a lot on the table, but I think the primary takeaway is labor markets normalizing.

It's below the, what we think is 100 and 50,000 is the break.

Even if you get numbers below that, you're gonna continue to see that number, that unemployment rate increase.

And the fed simply is just going to have to move to, uh, cut rates, make that, that rate less restrictive.

And as you Shannon and Brad, as you know, we've been, we were one of the ones calling for a July rate cut.

They didn't do that, but we'll get it in September.

Joe.

What do you think about this?

Talk?

More and more here?

I'm taking a look at the latest numbers coming in.

It looks like the rate market now is pricing in that.

There's a 63% percent chance of a 50 basis point cut in September.

Is that something that you think should be on the table is on the table?

I think that it's gonna be talked about.

Look as an economist, I don't get too wrapped up in, in market volatility around what the federal funds market sets.

There's actually a rational argument for hiking by 50 basis points is if you think the real neutral interest rate is much higher than what the Fed does say over 2% then it would imply that the, the current federal funds rate is too tight by about 50 basis points.

And if the Fed wanted this to go ahead and put the federal funds rate where it should be based on the prevailing rate of growth in the economy on inflation, there's an argument to, to, to be made for cutting by 50 basis points and we're going to have that over the next uh six weeks.

I see you're nodding your head mark.

What do you think?

Well, um I, I think we probably will see 50 maybe 75 by year end.

Um I think a 50 basis point rate cut though, could potentially send some shockwaves through the markets.

Uh I think would help underscore the, the argument that the feds behind.

So I I could see them doing it maybe in stages, but I think 50 could be sending a pretty strong message to the market that may not be received that well, mark the cost of being III I think when you take a look at now with that 4.3% in, in unemployment rate right now, the a rule has been triggered.

We, we are a half of a percentage of basis point higher than we were a year ago.

Does that signal a recession?

I guess, I guess when we talk about the chance here that the fed was late, what does the cost maybe of being late look like?

Well, I think, you know, uh Jan Henderson, we've been saying that we see a soft landing in the cards.

Um, but clearly a soft landing is you're, you're, you're threading a, a pretty thin needle.

Um So clearly now we're a little bit on the side of maybe, maybe closer to a hard landing, but I think we're still pretty confident that we're gonna see a soft landing, but clearly this is gonna raise some concerns.

And, um, you know, I think look, uh obviously interest rates are a key driver of the economy in the markets.

But, you know, we also look at um ceo confidence anecdotal information from the companies that, um, that, you know, we're invested in and, you know, definitely seeing some signs of weakness, but we're also seeing a lot of signs of strength and as, as active investors, you know, we focus on, on sectors and areas where, where we see companies that can buck the trends.

Joe, just lastly, you know, we were taking a look across all of those readings on the screen a moment ago.

I mean, it was amiss on every single category here.

And so that considered, when does bad news actually start to become bad news and the markets have to price that in as such?

Well, you would need to see the hard data fall off the cliff and that's just not what's happening.

We, we got an overreaction in my opinion to an ISM report.

We're gonna get the ISM Services.

That's really what this economy is about on Monday.

We'll, we'll, we'll, we'll see where we go with that.

Look.

One thing on the world, we want to be real careful around that.

That's a rule of thumb that in my estimation probably is not gonna survive the, the the pandemic era shocks my math over how you calculate the three month moving average over the past 12 months.

It needed to be 4.26.

We only get to 4.253.

So it's important that we don't hyperventilate over that and begin loose and undisciplined, talk around recession.

Look through the end of June, the economy excluding trade inventory and government.

Now, I wanna emphasize government because government plays a big role in, in the economy these days, expanded at 2.6% rate.

Economy is not in recession.

Hiring is just slowing, in my opinion, because we've been holding on to employees probably too many employees for a long time.

We're not laying them off.

We're just not hiring as many as we once were.

Moreover, the increase in that unemployment rate had more to do with people and train the workforce.

400 1000 individuals entered the workforce in July.

And that's what caused that to go up from a policymaker perspective that easily could be interpreted as a virtuous increase in the labor force because we are still short labor in this country and we will be short labor for the indefinite future.

You got team coverage here to break down what we're seeing on a sector basis.

Our very own Brooke, the PMA Madison Mills and in for a are tracking some of that movement.

Brook.

Let's start with you.

Yeah, good morning Sean.

Once again, health care, one of the biggest gainers in this month's job report really coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic health care has been and continues to be one of the strongest gainers here.

As you can see on the screen, the sector did add 55,000 jobs in July that's similar to the average monthly gain over past 12 months of 63,000 and it is higher than what we saw back in June when the health care sector added 49,000 jobs.

Taking a deeper dive within the sector.

Health, home, home health care services did add 22,000 jobs.

That's ambulatory care services.

We've seen more people seeking care outside the hospital that continues to be gaining within the sector.

Hospitals added 20,000 jobs and nursing and residential care facilities added 9000 jobs in the month of July.

Now, the average hourly wage for both private education and health care services did see a bit of an uptick from $34.18 to $34.26 last month.

And as I know you're standing by the big board, take a closer look at another gainer construction.

And as that's right broke construction added more than 25,000 jobs in July that came in line with the average monthly gain of the over prior 12 months of roughly 19,000 specialty trade contractors.

These are typically contractors responsible for the completion of a specific job.

It can be an addition, a repair maintenance, those jobs were up and seasonality does play a role here.

That could be part of the reason why you are seeing that the summer months being taken advantage of by employers for.

In fact, if you take a look from May to July there seasonally, there has been a month over month increase from 11,000 in May steadily increasing to that 25,000 number that we have seen in July.

This is a sector that has also a large labor gap issue, not enough skilled workers.

And remember a lot of the construction that we are also talking about has to do with industrial construction on showing taking place infrastructure, data centers, all of that, not just residential guys, Madison, you are watching Transportation and warehousing.

That's right.

Taking a look at transportation and warehousing.

One of those top three sectors in terms of jobs added in the month of July, 14,000 jobs added as employment continued to trend up in this area.

You can see on your screen here, 11,000 careers and messengers added over the month and 11,000 in warehousing and storage of these games.

I should mention we partially offset by a loss in transit and ground passenger transportation that was actually down by 11,000 jobs that's going to be related in part due to trucking specifically, which echoes some of the concerns that we've heard from those individual workers about how A I is leading to fewer individual routes for truckers and therefore allowing for fewer individual truckers in the field.

I do want to mention though overall gains in the sector year to date, transportation and warehousing has added over 100 and 19,000 jobs since that low that we saw back in January of this year.

And guys, I just took a look to bring it home to here in New York City.

We have nearly 300 jobs available right now just in transportation so that upward trend is likely to continue.

All right, Matty, thanks so much for breaking that down.

Uh Certainly do appreciate it, Brooke Madison Mills and as for a thank you tracking some of those sectors here, treasury yields.

We're also keeping tabs on that this morning, falling after the July Jobs report came in weaker than expected, bolstering the case for the fed to cut rates sooner rather than later.

So how should you position yourself as we approach the feds easing cycle?

Joining us in studio to help answer that question.

We've got Kelsey Barrow who is the portfolio manager for global fixed income currency and commodities over at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Thanks so much for taking the time here this morning.

Absolutely.

There's a lot to talk about is all right.

So let's dive into this because that we, we ran through some of the hot parts of this jobs report.

You're actually zeroed in on one of the weaker spots that kind of jumped out to you.

What was that?

Yeah.

So one of the things that I noticed in in the internals of the jobs report when you're looking at the sectors is some of the weakness in the higher income uh category.

So the job losses in the tech sector uh in professional business services, uh you know, the weakness uh in, in information businesses, all of those types of things.

Essentially, we've known for a while that the strength and the payrolls report was coming mostly from two sectors, education, health care, and government and state and local.

So I've been more focused on more of the private sector to see if we're starting to see a more material slow down.

Now, you know, the intro, you mentioned the fed, it it feels like the FED was a year ago at this point.

But I think the moral of the story is it's really not about the or the central banks, it's about the data and the fed did tell us that they are data dependent, not data point dependent.

So as much as I think this report is extremely important, it does solidify the September rate cut, which was our base case.

We do also need to be aware that this is just one data point, the three months in the six month moving average on job gains are still above 150,000, right?

We are still going to need more information.

The market.

On the other hand, they're going to run with this, we've seen a very dramatic move in yields are positioning ahead of this number because we were anticipating.

The start of the cycle started.

The easing cycle was to be long duration was to be in these curves deep in our trades.

A data point like this is going to accelerate that move.

Curious what you make of this dramatic move that we're seeing on the heels at this point, you have this plunge lower almost across the board.

We take a look at the 10 year treasury down.

15 basis points were right around 38.

We see a huge drop in the two year yield.

You also have the dollar moving lower on this is to some degree.

Does this dramatic move?

Does it make sense?

Is it a bit overdone?

Because I think that was also the question going into this print is given some of the rally that we have seen in treasuries over the last several trading days, right?

So we were already fully priced for a rate cut in September before the payrolls report, we were already also priced for probably another one or 1.5 rate cuts on top of that by the end of the year.

So it's not like the market wasn't expecting an easy cycle before this.

But now what the market is, is really questioning is is that easing cycle need to be faster.

So when a soft landing environment, you're thinking about a rate easing cycle, that's 25 basis points a quarter.

That's kind of like the pace that people were getting comfortable with.

If the labor market is actually weakening more materially.

And that's really the circuit breaker Powell said that in his, in his press conference, then we could be looking at a pace that's more like once a meeting, they have eight meetings a year.

So that is a substantially faster pace of rate cuts.

Now, we tend to move, we tend to overreact on the day of the print.

So I wouldn't necessarily be chasing anything here.

But this is most definitely a notable development for the Fed and it does solidify that policy has been restrictive.

It's been dragging on the economy slowly.

It took a little bit of time for us to see it and appreciate it.

It's been a year since the fed moved the fed funds rate in either direction.

It's about time that we probably need to be looking at that adjustment.

And so with that in mind, I mean, we're watching a move like we are today because even if we had gotten this perhaps three months ago, this type of reading where it was amiss on all of the major categories, uh, especially kind of on the headline number, unemployment rate and then additionally, on wages as well, markets would have shot higher because it would have said, hey, this means the fed has to cut earlier.

Right.

Well, now we're in a position where the markets are concerned with the fed being too late to cut.

And we're seeing a reaction like this where bad news is finally becoming bad news.

So what is the playbook now for investors who are trying to best position themselves and not not fight the fed but anticipate what they're going to do and that rate policy will play out.

Right.

So I understand that the reaction in risk markets and it may be a little bit over overdue because they have been not very sensitive to a negative economic data thus far.

And so there does need to be a recalibration that yes, maybe the growth going forward is not going to be the growth we saw over the last year and that's going to be something that people are going to need to adapt to.

But one thing that does make me a bit more comfortable about the economic environment and the the environment for risk assets is that the FED has quite a lot of policy space.

So if you think about what the FED was dealing with when they went into the pandemic, they could only cut rates 200 basis points and then they hit zero and, and there was nothing really else they can, they could do, you know where at 5% right now.

So they actually have a lot of room to adjust to keep this cycle going.

So I again, I'm not sure exactly where we are in terms of how deep this labor market deterioration will be.

But what does give me comfort is the fact that the Fed is willing, able and able to deliver that easing to help the economy.

You know, if, if we are turning that way, everyone switching back to that July employment situation, the weaker than expected jobs report furthering signs of a slowdown in the labor market.

Yahoo Finance is Jennifer Schonberg is standing by with a very special guest, acting labor secretary, Julie Su Jennifer.

Take it away.

Thanks so much, Brad Secretary.

So thank you so much for joining me.

Always great to see you here on job, much weaker than expected jobs report this morning.

Does this for bode for a sharper downturn in the job market in store to come?

Well, we're going to keep an eye on it, but I don't think so.

And the part of the reason for that is that again, we look at not just one month but trends and the three month average of jobs created is still 170,000 that is continued strong economic growth and jobs growth and other indicators are also strong.

They do not indicate a recession.

They are, you know, we have very high GDP, we have low levels of layoffs.

Overall labor force participation rate remains high.

We set a new record when it comes to prime age workers, both men and women combined.

And so, you know, this is a cooler than expected number.

It's taking people longer to find jobs, but the remaining in the market and looking for them and we continue to have investments that are going to keep on going out into communities to fix roads and bridges and expand access to internet and build fabs that will allow us to manufacture things here at home again.

And so those are all some of the, you know, the things we look forward to that will affect the numbers as we go forward, the unemployment rate bumping up to 4.3% and triggering what is called the Song rule, a labor market indicator which is historically accurately predicted recessions.

What is this jobs report telling you about the economy right now?

I think so much about what has happened since President Biden came into office and since the recovery from the pandemic has defied expectations, right?

And so, you know, the rule itself really has not been applied in a situation where you had such a low level of unemployment, especially for such a long stretch as we've had, you know, I've come here many times to say we have this lowest levels of unemployment for the longest stretch since Neil strong step on the moon, right?

There's just been a lot of indicators of a low levels of unemployment for a long time.

So yes, this was an increase this month.

There was also high levels of labor force participation rate still.

And so I think it's, there's still a question, you know, the jury is out as to whether the so rule and what it has indicated historically would apply in this situation if the job market were to slow further.

Like you said, this is one month what actions would the Biden administration take?

Well, look, we again, don't make too much of any one month, but we are committed and remain committed to creating jobs and not just numbers of jobs but good jobs.

And that's why, you know, we've seen real wages, bro.

And that's true.

Again, even in this month's report, real wages, meaning wages are higher than the rate of inflation, more money in working families pockets.

I travel the country and meet with workers who have a union contact for the first time, who are experiencing double digit wage increases, who have a real voice on the job.

The quality of the jobs that matter to us have mattered from day one for this president and our vice president.

And so we'll continue with the work that we've been doing.

We'll continue to make investments that create good jobs.

We'll continue to support, you know, workers getting their fair share.

We'll continue to combat the massive gap between CEO pay and front line worker pay where a CEO makes in a year, more than a worker can make in their entire lifetime.

These are long time trends in the economy that we've been working to reverse.

They don't reverse overnight.

But what we made significant progress and that's the work that we will continue to do on wage growth.

We saw that clock in at 3.6% down from 3.9% the prior month.

What's that telling you about inflation.

Well, you know, the work against inflation remains right.

The president has said his leaves are focused on it because of actions that he's taken because of calls he's made to corporations.

I mean, again, we see corporate ceos increase their salaries at record levels.

And so this is not the inflation is not an inevitable factor, right?

This is something that there's choices that are being made.

And we believe that a more equitable economy is not only better for working people, it's a stronger economy, having more equity, encourages more growth.

So we'll keep fighting for that equity.

But we have made real progress in that and the wages that working people are feeling the new union contracts.

That was just in Fort Valley, Georgia celebrating with workers who work at bluebird their new union contract.

And the employer is also saying this is a good thing for us.

So we believe that a vision in which employers and employees win through strong collective bargaining is the vision of economy that we want really quick.

The labor force participation rate ticked up very slightly.

I'm wondering how much of the cooling in the job market that we saw that rises in unemployment in certain areas are attributed to more people trying to join the workforce and look for work versus lower employment, right?

So labor force participation is another indicator of economic strength.

And this last month, we had the highest labor force participation rate in debt for both men and women of prime age, of prime age.

So this is again, you know, the fact that there are workers who are staying in, right, they're not leaving, they are taking longer to find jobs, but they're staying in the labor market is certainly related to the unemployment rate that we see.

Secretary.

We'll have to leave the conversation.

There are still so many questions to be had though.

So appreciate your time.

Thank you so much.

Thank you, Shana.

I'll send it back to you in New York.

All three major averages opening today's trading day.

Well, below the flat line, you've got the dow off now just around 500 points.

So adding to some of those losses that we initially saw here at the open, the NASDAQ, the worst performer of the three major averages.

You're looking at losses there, a nearly 2.5% jobs growth slowing much more than expected for the month of July.

And this is just the latest data print, adding to the slew of soft economic data that we have gotten in recent weeks.

So here to discuss what this ultimately means for your investments in your portfolio, we wanna bring in Michelle Schneider market gauge dot com's a chief strategist Michelle.

It's, it's great to have you here.

So let's talk about how exactly the market is interpreting this because we certainly have seen a shift this week just in terms of sentiment and where investors stand when it comes to that negative econ data prints.

So what do you think this move this leg, this uh pretty significant leg lower here tells us about how investors are looking at these concerning economic data prints that we are starting to get now a bit more frequently.

Well, first thing, it's a little bit surprising that um it took people so long to figure out that this was going to happen because it was a matter of not if, but when and you start to see sort of cracks under the surface in terms of certain economic data and we did see labor starting to weaken a little bit long before we got the print today.

So this is probably the typical herd mentality, the overreaction to the reality that perhaps when the fed is finally going to start to lower, which obviously is looking out in September if not sooner, if there's some major crisis, um is too late.

And so now the question is what happens from here, are we going to go into some major bad recession?

Uh Obviously, we're starting to see metals well again and the long bonds could be somewhat inflationary.

So here's that stagflation that we've kind of been talking about, which is really, I think the bottom line right now and uh regardless of what the fed does, although I don't think they're gonna stay high for longer at this point.

You know, with that in mind, I mean, we're looking at and this is based on some facts that data here, Michelle the, the blended Ernie's growth rate for the S and P 500 being 9.8%.

So despite what's going on in the economy, companies still being able to show that they can exhibit earnings growth.

Do you think that remains intact?

And, and if so for how long can they deliver that to the street?

Especially if we do see a fed that's gonna have to react to a worsening econom economic reading, at least from their gauges.

Well, I think maybe the needle has swung too far the other way right now because yeah, you mentioned some good solid earnings and I think we have to look at the consumer here as of course, 70% of the GDP, which was good last month.

Um, and, and really, it's a matter of what are the consumers going to do at this point and what are they going to consume?

We obviously can see that staples have done better than discretionary and that might continue for a while.

Um, but I think what really with these earnings companies, it's going to be a matter of, does inflation pick up again?

That's the key.

A lot of these companies were able to maintain good earnings because inflation has come down even though we've seen pockets here of, of prices going up depending on where, what area you're looking at and that, that's gonna be what's going forward.

So if we're going into a stagflation environment, there'll be companies that will be able to get through it.

Obviously, the big companies, you know, we could see Apple was, for example, was up already today.

Um And then there'll be other companies that will uh we saw also a lot of negative earnings and I think we'll start to see some of these companies that have not such great balance sheets, not do so well and others that have had terrible balance sheets maybe do better in a lower interest rate environment again, if inflation doesn't really start to pick up.

And when you take a look at the technicals, as you've very much do closely watching that, what kind of adjustments or moves should investors be keeping in mind given what we could see in terms of the out performance of some of those larger cap companies that are able to withstand what will be a volatile environment versus others who may be more subject to some of that risk.

Well, as far, I can only tell you what we've been sort of preparing for.

And uh I, in some ways, I'm, I'm actually quite pleased to see this type of uh sell off because there were pockets that I really were interested in that were getting a little too extended.

So if we start with the big caps, for example, um obviously Amazon went down and uh and I think that at some point, you might be able to see a good buy here.

I don't like buying a falling knife, but once we start to see some settling, I would certainly let me look at Amazon.

I would look at Apple, but I want to move over actually to Tesla and EVs because one of the things that I am pleased about here is that I didn't want to get into Tesla at 260 if you missed the initial move up.

But a 2052, 10, 215 in this sort of $10 area, probably not so bad.

Rivian was another one.

Maybe the number two.

Of course, the difference in the stock prices are, are enormous, but, you know, at 14 dollars a share, it looks so much more attractive right now, it's got earnings coming up.

So that's something to be aware of.

And I think even in the consumer area, we had something like advi go crazy, which is all a reflection on this diet drugs.

And I think we'll start to see some good opportunities in what I'm calling the vanity trade.

And then of course, Bitcoin, we have to talk about that too.

This could be another great buy opportunity as it's come off.

And I'm looking at Blockchain.

So I think you have to just pick your areas carefully assuming now that the economy has shifted to buy everything.

And instead let's look at what could survive a stagflation, possible recession.

Or maybe even a bigger inflation which of course would be geopolitically uh involved.

I think at this point, calculated diversification is the word or two words Michelle Schneider, who is the market gauge.com Chief Strategist Michelle.

Thanks very much for taking the time here.

Thank you so much.

The unemployment rate jumping to 4.3%.

That is the highest level in nearly three years and it triggered a rule created by our next guest that called the song Rule.

It says that if the three month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by half a percentage point from the previous year, that signals the start of a recession here with more of the of that rule.

Claudia on herself, the chief economist at New Century advisor.

It's great to have you and thanks for joining us here as I just described, it is a recession indicator.

So help me in our audience out here on a 1 to 10 scale one being as far as possible from a section and 10 being a recession territory.

Where would you say we stand today if I were to just look at the rule?

So there is a pattern that's held historically and it's been very reliable.

So the way you would interpret this rule normally is we are probably about three months into a recession.

Now.

Is there anything about the world right now?

That is normal?

No.

And so it the the pal rule and many other indicators we've had of say recessions, like two quarters of GDP declines.

We had that in 2022.

We had no recession, right?

Like we really have to think about the particular context for now.

So do I think we are in a recession right now?

No.

Do I think that the increases in the unemployment rate and the softening in the labor market is worrisome and could, we could end up in a recession and say three months, six months.

Yes, I am very concerned about that.

But the song is probably overplay it right now to some extent just because of pandemic induced and labor force, we just had a lot of shocks we're working through.

So there's kind of some extra now but, but we should be very concerned.

So this is high up on the 10 scale, not a 10 though Claudia talk to me a little bit more about that last part of that sentence that you just said just why it is different this time around.

Clearly, we saw shocks of the labor market throughout the pandemic and then even coming out of the pandemic, immigration also playing a massive role in some of that uptick that we have seen most recently, right?

So the recession indicator, it looks at changes in the unemployment rate, right?

Because as a country we've gone into recessions with really low unemployment rates and really high unemployment rates.

So it's looking at changes, looking at this momentum that once you get enough going, you're in a recession.

Ok.

So there are things that have happened that have really moved around that change in unemployment.

We had the labor shortages earlier on when people dropped out of the labor force because of the pandemic that pushed the unemployment rate down really low.

So we're comparing to something really low.

And then in recent years, we've had a big surge in immigration and other people coming in from the sidelines of the labor force.

It takes time to find a job if you're coming in from the sidelines that does push up the unemployment rate as long as it does that temporarily, right?

And then we get people working.

That's great.

But so like that aspect of these big changes in the labor force that were not like big, they were fast has just made an indicator like this.

It's trying to figure out the momentum more challenging than we have seen in any of the historical record that the rule was created off of.

So Claudia squaring that then with what you answered to Matt's question, the, the chances here that we could see a recession in the next 3 to 6 months, I guess.

What, what would you place those odds at now?

And when we talk about maybe the likelihood here, what would be you even more concerned?

Clearly, it would be at the unemployment rate increases and that sort of thing.

But is there anything else, maybe outside of those metrics that you're closely watching, that would be a bit worrisome here for the economy.

And so the odds of a recession are elevated in the next three, particularly six months or so.

I it's not my base case.

The reason that I see a, a path out of this, that's a, that's a good path is we do have in Virginia, the Federal Reserve has some important policy levers that it can still pull in terms of gradually lowering interest rates.

We have a really healthy economy, we're just like pointed, not in a good direction.

So just take a little bit of pressure off or as much pressure off as they need to and we can get this back to more of a more of a glide path like the problem is not where the US labor market is right now.

Close to 4% unemployment is good.

We've had a lot of increase in the labor force.

We need to stay in this place and we get month or month of this weakening.

That's the problem.

And I think the policymakers there are some tools to help smooth that out and they're pointed in the direction of doing that.

Claudia, we're hearing some commentary already this morning about the potential for the Federal Reserve to make a move before that September meeting.

And we're also seeing the market pricing in a higher likelihood of a 50 basis point cut comes September.

What is your base case.

My base case is they'll, they're gonna get going in September.

I, I think it's pretty clear that it's necessary they are the Federal Reserve outside of their regularly programmed meetings to make changes in the interest rates.

We would be in a crisis situation.

None of us should want a crisis situation right now.

And we are not in a crisis like this.

This labor report is really disconcerting.

It is not a crisis, right?

What we could see is fed officials coming out and as they give their guidance or communication, we can have them really talk up.

You know, we're we're doing willing to do whatever it takes to make sure we don't see more weakness.

And I think that could, could give some support.

Uh and yet, you know, they wanna be measured, they don't, they don't want to go into panic mode.

I think that's appropriate.

And yet just even two days ago, this is not the labor report that JP L thought he was going to see.

They were very clear, they don't want to see more weakening.

We saw more weakening and I want to end by talking about where we are heading come November in terms of the toss up with the, the White House.

I know that often your rule can get a little bit politicized.

But I'm curious what you want folks to know today who might be listening to commentary about your rule and how it could play into any sort of political commentary on both sides of the aisle as we head into November.

Yeah.

I'm sorry, like the goal of the rule was to be able to put fiscal policy on autopilot and recessions and avoid some of the politics.

Right.

So, I know that's not, uh, that's being naive now.

I understand.

Uh, but the, it's important like we, we don't wanna panic again.

I think there are some good reasons that, you know, this time has some unusual features and really the purpose of the rule was to take action to if we get in a place that is not a good place in the economy, we take steps to make it not as bad fight the recession.

And in this case, I think we actually have some runway in that we're not in that danger zone yet.

So I hope it spurs a conversation and let's pay attention to the labor market and this, this needs to get under control because it's so important and the labor market is so central to just the health and growth of the economy.

Claudia real quick before we let you go.

How are you looking at some of the other data that has been coming in?

More specifically, some of the reading that we are getting on the consumer.

There has been lots of questions about the pressure that consumers are under whether or not we're seeing some of that material weakness play out.

What do you think?

Right.

And that absolutely looking at all of the data.

So the SORA was designed to be this summary statistic that could roll it all up frankly right now.

Nothing is a summary statistic of the economy, right?

Like there's just, it's complicated enough.

And so when I say we're not in a recession, it's not just me being, oh, I don't want that to happen.

It's look at consumer spending, look at income.

No, they are not as strong as they were before in terms of growth, but they're still really solid and inflation is coming down and we can cover.

So it's like if you look at the whole landscape, we're still in a good place.

But the direction of travel is a problem.

But we can, I I that's not a done deal, right?

So I, I think, you know, if you look at everything, it can look pretty good, but it is easy to go out and pick like pick out a set of data points and be very downbeat.

And I don't think that's the message that we should be taking from today.

Claudia.

Final question for you, the decrease in job believers.

And you noted that in your, in your recent substack post is now larger than it is in most recessions if you, if you had to put a percentage on it.

And I hate to ask you this again.

But what percentage likelihood do you think it is that if we do continue to see weakness coming into the next jobs are and if we see weakness in the upcoming CP I prints before that next fed meeting, what percent likelihood do you think we would have of the FED responding outside of the next policy, meeting responses outside of policy meetings are very rare and they're usually driven by a big disruption in, in financial markets, right?

Like in crisis.

So I don't, I don't see that happening.

You know, there's always a chance and that's but, but in terms of it being driven by some uh macro development, I just don't think they have other tools to be able to signal, we can like move.

But I I, you know, again, the message is not crisis message just we there are some issues here.

This is not, you know, we need to get this straightened out.

Someone needs to tell the market that it seems like Claudia Claudia S, it's great to have you, especially on a day like today.

Thank you so much for making the time for us, chief economist at New Century Advisor.

Thanks Claudia Stock.

Still moving to the downside here.

The dow falling over 700 point, you've got the S and P 500 down nearly 2.5% and the NASDAQ down nearly 3% here.

The NASDAQ 100 heading towards its worst month of the year.

Also taking a look at the V of all to the index here.

We're also seen a spike in volatility after a record run of a lack of volatility given some of the macro economic data we've seen and the tech earnings that we have seen over the past couple of weeks here.

All this coming after of course, that weaker than expected jobs report joining us in studio to discuss.

We got and met the head of a active equity at all spring global investments and thank you so much for coming in studio with us.

So we're obviously seeing a negative reaction off of that, off of that jobs print.

I I just wanna get a sense of how you're viewing today's market action and the longevity that you think it's going to hold over this market.

Well, certainly we believe that volatility would increase because you have, you know, we're later into the election year cycle.

Um There was a lot of question mark about is the fed going to lower when they're going to lower, how much they're gonna lower that's in play.

And we're also seeing if you just look at the micro environment and company fundamentals, some deceleration of growth, um particularly of those companies that really have been holding a high um the high threshold for growth and so volatility, we see it today.

A lot of people get a little frightened when they see things like this.

It can be a good thing to let some steam off because the market was pricing in perfection.

And it was pretty clear that, you know, even the attempt at a soft landing isn't easy.

So what does that tell us then about the downside pressure ahead?

Because I think that's the big question.

At least when you take a look at some of those tech names, they had been under severe amount of selling pressure here this week, it's been pretty volatile here when you take a look at some of the a leader or had been a former leaders within that space.

Do you see more selling ahead before we see a return in that momentum?

I think we're gonna see a kind of a mixed bag.

You know, this has kind of been one of the most interesting quarters.

When you look at company fundamentals, I think the average stock move when companies report has been 5% which is pretty dramatic relative to what we've seen over time.

And so I think the market will continue to react to fundamentals both good and bad.

But when you see bad news, it's going to be bad news.

Um instead of, you know, bad news being good news, particularly as it relates to items within the economy, you know, when you see weakness, there is real fear that um the next risk isn't an inflation spike, it's that we're closer to a recession and it just changes so quickly that narrative to your exact point, if we've gotten this unemployment print a year ago, it would have been, yeah, the fed is going to cut, having said that I want to pull up the Russell 2000 because it is under pressure alongside the other major indices today.

I believe it is down over 3% here in the morning trade you're looking at on your screen right now, the movements that we've seen over the past three months though, having said that, what is your thing on the pressure that we're seeing in small cap specifically?

And do you think we'll get that rotation narrative that we got a taste of coming back in here?

I I still think we'll see the broadening out of the market and we have been signaling to investors, it was time to kind of think away from just the pure concentration and look a little bit more down cap.

Part of the reason that we are seeing that is again, when you look at company fundamentals, people think about small cap and the R 2000 as the 40% of non profitable companies, but there's a lot 60% plus that are profitable, that have good growth and even more than that in the mid cap space.

And so underlying what you see, there are some really good co companies that we're trading at huge discounts to the rest of the market.

Um Even, you know, you all talk about this a lot, but those top 57 names in the multiples versus the, you know, the average um multiple, the market versus the equally weighted multiple the market, there's big, big differences and we believe that that would start to squeeze.

Now, the real question I think from this point is if those larger names continue to compress, can you get the smaller names to rise?

And I think that's a little bit more difficult as the market kind of, you know, struggles through this.

So we're focused on quality companies and making sure that investors are staying invested.

But, but staying invested in companies that can live through could be a much choppier cycle you mentioned uh earlier there and just about volatility increasing here, especially as we had uh into the election cycle and election season.

I, I guess what would your advice for investors be in order what that strategy maybe should look like surrounding the chances of higher volatility.

It's a, it's a great question and one that we get asked all the time and I think the natural tendency of an investor is like, gosh, I gotta be right on my timing getting in and I gotta be right on my timing, getting out.

Well, I can tell you even professional investors are not experts at timing.

And so um what I've learned over my career is the compounding impact of staying invested in the equity markets is really, really important.

And so again, just picking the area that you want to be invested in and at this point in the cycle, making sure you're invested in quality, right?

And so instead of playing the interest rate rate trade where you go.

Ok.

I think small caps are gonna rally, but that means I'm gonna go toward the most levered name.

We haven't been playing that game.

We're, we're playing the, we think the market could broaden out, but let's stay with quality because the macro world is pretty uncertain.

All right.

and Mileti great advice there for uh all of our viewers watching right now.

We really appreciate you taking the time to join us here, especially on such a uh active volatile day here for the market this morning.

All right, head of active equity at all.

Spring global investments.

Thank you, man.