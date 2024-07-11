Majora Carter: The ‘stain’ of the ghetto is a lie

On “Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac,” famed urban revitalization strategist Majora Carter delves into the psychological impact of growing up in the Bronx neighborhood often portrayed as 'the epitome of everything wrong in America.' Her heartfelt message to her 13-year-old self is that the “stain” placed upon you isn’t real. She continues to give the same advice to young people living in similar neighborhoods today, “you’ve got great things to offer the world and they're lucky to have you in it.”



I pose that all to say, right?

If you were talking to a young 13 year old Ma Carter, what advice are you giving her?

Um, oh my Lord, I literally grew up watching my neighborhood on the news being considered just like the epitome of everything that was wrong in America.

Like if you were from there, you were a pimp, a push or a prostitute.

And I'm not saying that we didn't have some of those.

We definitely did, but that certainly wasn't everybody.

And, uh, but I feel on some level that it, I felt that that was a stain that was attached to me and, uh, I would just have to remind, well, tell her, um, it's not true, you know, you've got great things off of the world and, and they're lucky to have you in it.

And, uh, yeah, because how I struggled with, with my own self worth around that time being from a community that was literally considered nothing was really, it was almost tragic.

I mean, but it's, I wasn't alone.

I mean, that's the thing.

I mean, I hear kids talking about it now and um, i it's a, it's a really, it makes me feel really amazing to know that I can actually say that to young, young people right now.