Major AI players seem to be losing steam

Major AI players like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are down 13 to 17% for the month as the tech sector's AI trade seem to be losing their luster after reaching record heights earlier in the year. Can the AI trade turnaround or is the AI hype beginning to stall?

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins Catalysts to give insight into the AI trade and what investors should know moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

No concerns about the economy are not only raising questions about those chip names like video, but also the broader A I trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's driven a majority of the market gains year to date.

And this comes after magnificent seven members, including Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet.

All downside moves after their latest quarterly results.

Here is why the a I trade is losing steam.

We got our very own Dan.

How, Dan, What you got for us?

Yeah.

Matty, there's, uh, three real issues going on here with the the A. I trade overall, and, uh, I'm going to break them down really quickly.

The the first is that there's not a lot of transparency when it comes to the software companies and how much revenue they're seeing from a I, if any.

Yet.

Uh, so far, uh, we just hear about their cloud businesses, what their cloud businesses are doing, and then they'll say something about how a I is pro.

Uh uh, offering some kind of, uh, revenue in there.

Soft goes the furthest so far, they'll tell us what percentage of growth a I has provided.

So, for instance, in the most recent quarter, they said it provided 8% points to azure growth the prior quarter.

7% points.

So they they're providing that.

But we don't know how much Azure actually makes on its own.

We know how much the intelligent cloud and azure make, but not just azure.

So it's a little opaque as to how much a. I is actually contributing to companies.

Story continues

Bottom line.

The other thing is the A I software side is just moving too fast.

Uh, some of the experts that I spoke to who were talking to different companies uh, said Look, you know, every other day it feels like a new technology comes out or a new model comes out, and that's hurting companies because they're trying to figure out if they want to install the software or use the software.

And as new models come out and new features come out, they have to figure out how those fit into their own businesses.

So that's another issue.

And I think, honestly that the final issue is that when it comes to hardware versus software, there's a fundamental difference.

The software needs the hardware to work, so while they're building out this software, it needs that hardware part, So you're going to see a lot of the hardware money come in first.

That's why we're seeing NVIDIA do so well.

Or we've seen NVIDIA do so well because the software companies need their chips to actually build the software that's going to power.

This next generation of of growth, the software side is going to take a little bit longer, and so that's what's going on now.

Sure, they have models.

Sure, they have ideas, but they have to put those into real products, and that's taking some time.

So it could be about 3 to 5 years.

Some, some say a little longer.

But that's really the the main problem here.

All right, Dan, thank you so much for breaking that down for us, and we'll all certainly be waiting for those NVIDIA earnings to come up in just a couple of weeks to determine how that a I trade is going moving forward