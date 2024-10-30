Mag 7 earnings, election, Fed cuts: Biggest retail trading themes

Retail traders are dealing with a lot right now as they take in this week's tornado of Big Tech earnings while calculating any 2024 election risks, now just days away.

Charles Schwab Managing Director and Head of Trading Services James Kostulias joins Seana Smith in assessing how investors are responding to Magnificent Seven earnings — Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) have been the first to report results — and some of the risk management strategies employed ahead of the US presidential election.

"I do think the valuations are perceived to be high. I think we saw some rotation into fixed income in September, as well. I also think what our survey showed is... a big delta in terms of where our traders are relative to rates," Kostulias says on investor rotations out of the tech sector, fueled by the Federal Reserve's interest rate environment. "Usually you'll see maybe a little bit of sort of back and forth on will it be a quarter, will it be zero, would it be 25, would it be 50? Our most recent survey would tell us that, you know, traders are sort of split from zero to all the way up to 100 basis points over the course of the rest of the year."

These are the remaining Magnificent Seven tech names to report their latest earnings results:

Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) — Wednesday, October 30

Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) — Thursday, October 31

Nvidia (NVDA) — Wednesday, November 20

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

With earnings season in full swing in the US election just under a week away.

We're taking a look at how retail investors are managing their portfolios in the market.

Joining us now, we wanna bring in James Cast as he is managing director and head of trading services at Charles Schwab.

It's great to have you here.

So James, let's talk about some of the positioning right now and focus first on earnings.

We're in the middle of mag seven earnings right now.

I'm curious what the risk appetite has looked like from retail traders when it comes to the A I trade.

Yeah, thanks so much for having me.

I think I, I'd say two things.

We, we look at trader sentiment via surveys and we look at actually trading activity being the Schwab trading activity index.

And certainly recently we've seen traders take risk off uh and take some profits uh home as well.

Um sort of selling in tech net in September in the early parts of October.

And I think as a lot of your commentary recently around sort of the election, we're seeing clients who view it sort of more as a risk than an opportunity and getting a little bit more conservative here versus aggressive heading into the election.

And James real quick before we get into some of maybe those election plays when it comes to the mag seven concerns is most of it.

And it's hard to tell exactly what retail traders are, are, are driving some of those decisions.

But do you think it's more valuation based or is it maybe, uh just, just a bit of a more rotation trade that they're seeing opportunity elsewhere?

Yeah, probably a little bit of both.

I do think the valuations are, are perceived to be high.

I think we've saw some rotation into fixed income in, in September as well.

I also think what, what our survey showed is, is a lot of uh a big delta in terms of where our traders are relative to rates.

Um Usually you'll see maybe a little bit of sort of back and forth on, will it be a quarter?

Will it be zero?

Would, would it be 25 would it be 50?

Uh Our most recent survey would tell us that, you know, traders are sort of split from zero to all the way up to 100 basis points over the course of the rest of the year.

And so I think that's sort of all playing into the perspective on a little bit of rotation out of technology.

And obviously, that would be the MAG seven and James when it comes to the election.

What are some of the uh risk management and strategies that you're seeing traders employ?

Maybe what that signals about what's ahead?

Yeah, again, II I think the, the rotation into fixed income, certainly the rotation away from technology.

We do, we do see clients who are telling us they're um interested in moving money back into the market.

But typically we see a pretty high correlation in our trading activity index, Visa, the uh S and P 500 moves and our clients net buying and selling, I think in September and into October here, we're actually seeing a divergence there which tells us that clients are again, more interested in taking risk off than putting risk on right now heading into the election.

Um I know you just said Matt on you, you were chatting a little bit about Bitcoin.

It, it's interesting as well, sort of the client perceptions in that survey of where they think Bitcoin is gonna go are also pretty equally split is sort of 25 ish percent bullish, 25 ish percent be and sort of 50% saying I really don't know.

So I think there's a lot of uncertainty right now and what we're seeing from our traders is, is, is not sort of being off up to the sidelines but certainly not trying to, to leg into putting on more risk uh heading into the election here, James, is there an outlier this time or, or or this year compared to past elections just in terms of some of that trading activity or risk on versus risk off uh uh preference.

I think, II I think maybe the outlier that I would say would be sort of the, the, the true uncertainty uh both probably around the actual outcome and the implications of whichever way the outcome were to ultimately go.

And so, um typically, I think you'll see people with sort of stronger position heading into previous elections.

And right now the clients a bit more wait and see that I've seen honestly the other big driver for the market that we haven't mentioned.

The third big driver will be potentially more rate cuts here from the fed.

Of course, we have the FOM seating FO MC meeting following the election next week.

What are traders on your platform currently pricing in?

I'm sorry, what is it, what are traders currently?

What pricing in for a rate cut?

Just the odds that we will get a rate cut next week?

Yeah, and I, I think it's kind of split uh quite frankly, um which is, which is really pretty interesting.

And so I think some of the things we're seeing our clients rotate into are are a bit more defensive.

So most bullish right now energy uh and utilities um tech is always sort of AAA bullish one for us, especially with where we are with, with A I, although that did also sort of come down in September.

Um So I think the plays right now are honestly sort of kind of split right now.

All right, James uh Koi, great to have you here of Charles Schwab.

Thanks so much for taking the time to join us.

Thank you.