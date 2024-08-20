Mag 7 driving market rally: A look back on rotation trends

Equity markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are rebounding after a challenging start to August. Yahoo Finance markets and data reporter Jared Blikre delves into the details, offering insights into the factors driving market gains — including rallies in Magnificent Seven tech stocks and gains in small-cap stocks — while also discussing the narrative around market rotation trends.

Video Transcript

An eight day rally for the S and P 500 lifting all sectors while the equal weighted S and P 500 hit a new high for the year on Monday.

Does this reaffirm the market rotation narrative that was initially sparked by June softer than expected inflation data that we got last month here to break it all down is Yahoo Finance's markets reporter Jared Blakey Jared.

Thank you, Shana.

It's been an incredible month.

Let's not forget that 23 days into August, it was already tracking the worst a ever for some of the indices.

I believe that was small caps.

But here we have a three month chart of the S and P 500.

What I want to show is that from this August 5th low, we have now rocketed higher.

Let me just show those 11 day returns up about 8%.

That's a very high amount in a short period of time.

In that period of time.

The NASDAQ and the NASDAQ 100 have also been able to climb out of correction.

You can see the NASDAQ composite here up 10%.

So let me show you uh some comparisons.

Uh this is the S and P 500 market cap weighted versus equal weighted.

And we showed this so that we can also see um which stocks within the S and P 493 not necessarily those mag seven stocks have been catching up.

So here, the S and P 500 since August 5th has outperformed, it's up 8% the smaller ones, uh five up 5%.

And I think this is important to note along with some of these other comparisons, I'm going to show you because large cap is still outperforming.

It's still about the A I trade.

We just have more sectors and more industries participating.

Now let me show you large value versus small value here.

Those are about the same 5% or so for the Russell 1000, that's large cap and the, and the Russell 2000 value, that's a small cap you took at, you take a look at large crap crap growth versus small cap growth.

Uh Russell 1000 is up 10%.

That's growth versus the smaller cap growth that's up 6%.

Uh So all of this just kind of confirms what I've been saying that it's still about those larger cap A I trades.

And if you take a look at the sector breakdown since then XL K and XL Y, number one and number two, XL K is tech and XL Y is consumer discretionary that has Amazon, it has Tesla but as you'll notice everything is in the green here.

I just want to show you the magnificent seven contributions to this latest rally $1.7 trillion since August 5th and the S and P 500 is up about 3.2 trillion in that same time period.

NVIDIA far and away the leader up over $700 billion in market cap.

But also look at Apple rolling back Microsoft each of those up about what, 2 51 96 billion and uh goes on down the line Tesla and alphabet even in the mix there.

So all in all this has been a healthy rotation.

But uh I say, I would say suffice to say it's still really about these mega caps.

It's still about the A A I trade and definitely about NVIDIA which now has its sights on those old record highs.