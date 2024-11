The week of November 25 is a busy one for the retail sector. Several big names, including Macy's, Nordstrom, and Abercrombie & Fitch, are set to report earnings. The news comes amid the kick-off to the holiday shopping season, with consumers rushing to find black Friday deals. We are also getting key economic reports, including GDP, Consumer Confidence, Personal Income/Spending, PCE, and the Minutes from the Central Bank's meeting earlier this month.