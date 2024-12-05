Lululemon facing competition amid 'laser focused' consumers: Analyst

It's a challenging landscape for some retail names, as inflation-weary consumers hunt for bargains. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) shares tumbled after lowering its revenue estimates due to a weak holiday sales outlook.

Jane Hali & Associates Senior Research Analyst Jessica Ramirez tells Brad Smith and Madison Mills on the Morning Brief that "it hasn't necessarily been a very positive holiday season. What we're hearing, again, the consumer is… having a tough time and they are still strapped for cash. So everything that they are buying is with a laser focus mentality.”

Shifting gears to Lululemon's (LULU) latest earnings print, Ramirez says that the athleisure company is facing tough competition for its consumer base. Ramirez points out there's "much more competition around Lulu. I think everyone has talked about Alo and Vuori, but there's also competition from upstart [running brands] like On (ONON) and Hoka (DECK) and even New Balance that have started tapping into apparel. And even though their apparel assortment is quite small at the moment, it is starting to resonate with some consumers.”

While the company’s localized strategy has paid off with increasing China sales, in the US, “they had a slow down in the previous quarter and we do feel that might continue,” Ramirez says.

This post was written by Kayla Hawkins.