Lowe’s cuts outlook, EU lowers planned tariffs on Teslas: Yahoo Finance

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s reported second quarter earnings that topped estimates, but sales missed expectations. The company lowered its full-year forecast citing the current economic environment as well as growing weakness in customer DIY projects. The European Union has put planned tariffs on Teslas in reverse. The EU saying it would lower planned tariffs on Teslas made in China from 20.8% to 9%, while also lowering duties on other Chinese firms. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Advanced Micro Devices, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike.

Key guests include:

9:30 a.ml ET - Ahmed Riesgo, Insigneo Chief Investment Officer

10:15 a.m. ET - Abby Yoder, J.P. Morgan Private Bank U.S. Equity Strategist

11 a.m. ET - Anthony Saccaro, Providence Financial & Insurance Services President

11:15 a.m. ET - Joe Brusuelas, RSM Chief Economist