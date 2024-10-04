Levi's Beyoncé partnership is a 'win-win': CFO

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Harmit Singh, Levi Strauss & Co. chief financial and growth officer, joins Seana Smith and Brad Smith along with Yahoo Finance’s Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Catalysts to talk about the jean giant’s partnership with Beyoncé.

“We are honored that we are partnering with a global icon like Beyoncé, somebody who stands for empowering women and somebody whose values align with ours. And so, our view is and my view, as growth officer, is this is a win-win for both Beyoncé as well as us,” Singh tells Yahoo Finance.



“This partnership reinforces our focus on women. Our women's business [has] doubled over the time that I've been here. It's a little over a third of our business. It used to be a fifth of our business. And as we set out to be a $10 billion company, we believe this business, [the] women’s business can double.”

Singh adds, “Our women's business is having a solid year again. So I think this continues to fuel that momentum.

Harvey while we have you.

Uh Thank you for working with Beyonce to answer the question of whether or not I should be washing my jeans here.

This is a big partnership but no doubt being able to capitalize on one of her hit songs and working with the Queen Bee.

I mean, what type of Beyonce Bump do you anticipate?

How does that flow through to the financials?

A and, and did you have to, you know, cough up any dollars to be able to partner with such an icon?

So, Brad first a shout out to you, I believe you went shopping a little while ago to buy uh uh jeans.

I'm not gonna ask this product a brand you bought, but it's good to see you, you know, move to a casual perspective to your question over Beyonce first.

We honored um that we are partnering with a global icon like Beyonce.

Um You know, somebody who stands for empowering women and somebody who, you know, whose values align with ours.

Uh And so our view is in my view, even as Growth Officer is, this is a win win for both Beyonce as well as us um you know, Beyonce, as, you know, in the first chapter that was released in the, in the photo that you showed is wearing a 501. and she's wearing the other icon, which is a white t our view is that this partnership, uh reinforces our focus on women's, our women's business is, um, you know, doubled over the time that I've been here.

It's close to, um, you know, it's a little over a third of our business.

It used to be 1/5 of our business.

And as we set out to be a $10 billion company, we believe this business, women's business can double.

You know, my wife and daughter are thrilled with this partnership for obvious reasons.

Uh from that, all of us are so sorry, all of us are.

Yeah, that's, that's wonderful.

And I'm, I am too.

And um, so I think, uh to your question about, you know, the impact on our business and volumes.

Our women's business is having a solid year again.

Uh So I think this continues to fuel that momentum.

Number one, I, I can't take a 501, a 501.

You know, is the franchise is close to a billion dollars, is growing double digit.

So I think this accelerates that and we really focused on growing our top businesses up 8% but it's still about 1/5 of our business.

We want to get this business to be much higher we sell right now.

I think three bottoms to a, to a, to a top there, you know, in the not too distant future our view is there more power with the bottom?

So, supporting things like tea, et cetera, I think, really helps accelerate that.

Yeah, I think Brad's getting me, uh, that cowboy hat that Beyonce is wearing for, uh, for the holiday.

So I'm really looking forward to it.