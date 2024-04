SmartAsset

Americans believe they’ll need at least $1.8 million to retire, an increase from last year’s magic number of $1.7 million. However, not very many are confident they'll be able to get there. These are the two top-line takeaways from this year's 401(k) Participant Study published by Charles Schwab, the annual study that tracks important retirement […] The post Americans Say They Now Need $1.8 Million to Retire. Here’s How You Can Get There appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.