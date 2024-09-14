How you can land your dream job: Top tips from a career expert

The first battle in getting your resume seen by a recruiter can often be getting through the company's AI system. 77% of organizations plan to increase their use of an AI tool in hiring in the upcoming year, according to a new report from Workday. Eliana Goldstein Coaching founder Eliana Goldstein joins Wealth! to discuss how you can best navigate a job hunt, sharing her top tips for nailing your dream job.

"We're obviously in a time in the job market where, from a job seeker's perspective, there is just not a lot of availability out there, but there are quite a lot of people looking. So it's a bit of a supply and demand issue, which means that when jobs are getting posted, there are so many people applying for those jobs. And as a recruiter, it's virtually impossible to be able to go through all of those. So AI is obviously very helpful," Goldstein tells Yahoo Finance.

She encourages job seekers to utilize AI when applying to open positions, allowing platforms like ChatGPT to help you craft a resume that caters to the job description. She notes that the technology can also be used for things like interview prep to drafting networking messages.

While AI is an incredibly helpful tool, Goldstein notes that having an established network is even more crucial. "When we think about really developing that network, number one, think about the low-hanging fruit, people that you're already connected with. But don't stop there, which is where most people stop. It's about facilitating and developing a new network, so using tools like LinkedIn to identify people in the roles and at the companies that you want for yourself," Goldstein explains.

For job seekers looking to pivot, she stresses the importance of being able to "brand and market yourself and be able to highlight those transferable skills." Goldstein adds that AI can help customize a resume for a career pivot, highlighting transferrable skills and tailoring your experience to what is typical of the new career.

Video Transcript

Well, ask anyone applying for jobs right now and they will all tell you the same thing, you spend time crafting your resume and the perfect cover letter only to have an A I tool disregard potentially your application and the hiring manager never even sees that you applied.

And according to a new report from work day, 77% of organizations plan to increase use of an A I tool in hiring in the upcoming year.

So how can you gain an advantage over the competition in this new landscape?

Well, here to help, we've got I Goldstein who is the founder of Ianna Goldstein coaching.

Great to have you here with us in studio.

So, first and foremost, I mean, why are so many employers and potential employers tapping into A I tools to really help them weed out and perhaps qualify certain applicants too?

Well, as I'm sure you discuss a lot on this show.

We're obviously in a time in the job market where from a job seeker perspective, there is just not a lot of availability out there, but there are quite a lot of people looking.

So it's a bit of a supply and demand issue, which means that when jobs are getting posted, there are so many people applying for those jobs.

And as a recruiter, it's virtually impossible to be able to go through all of those.

So A I is obviously very helpful, helpful from an efficiency standpoint, from being able to really weed out people who are just not a fit and will help just in streamlining the process for them overall.

From that perspective, how do I make sure that I'm not a weed that that gets tossed out of the pile.

When I'm trying to throw my head to the ring for this position, that could be a dream job, could be a pivot but know that A I is gonna be looking for certain things in that application.

Yeah.

So I mean, the irony here is that in order to avoid being tossed out by A I, you need to be using A I herself.

So very simple things like taking the job description, throwing it in a chat GP T to pull out the relevant keywords to ask it to highlight what are the top 3 to 4 skills that I should really be emphasizing in my resume, right?

All those kinds of are going to help using it to help prep for interviews for phone screens there.

So many different tools that A I can use, it can also just help you be more streamlined again, be more efficient, whether it's the types of emails that you're sending from a networking perspective, helping you do that and, and just build those efficiencies into your job search.

So leveraging it as your own tool will be very helpful.

There's a lot of people trying to build out their network as well right now.

And this is incredibly important just to identify opportunities that might not even be posted yet or know where the murmurs are about where teams are looking to expand.

How can people start to make sure that their network is set up for their pivot that they want to make or just for that next gig that they're looking to do?

Yeah.

And, and the funny thing too is we talk about A I and we can use it, you know, until the cows come home.

But in the end, it's not gonna be anywhere near as helpful as having that established network, right?

That's the number one tool.

So when we think about really developing that network, uh number one, think about the low hanging fruit, right?

People that you're already connected with, but don't stop there, which is where most people stop.

It's about facilitating and developing a new new network.

So using tools like linkedin to identify people in the roles and not the companies that you want for yourself.

Of course, uh Just being OK, putting yourself out there this morning, I was in a mom group that I'm in, I saw that one of the moms posted Hey, my husband's trying to get a job at Spotify is any, do you know anybody here?

Right.

So you have to be willing to put yourself out there and potentially be rejected, right?

You're not always gonna be met with a response, but that is the best way to cultivate that network.

And then even when you are actively employed, making sure that you're still doing that right.

The best thing to do is to put yourself in a position where you have all these connections.

So that when you're thinking, yeah, I want a new job.

You're not starting from scratch, but you're tapping into all the people that you have really been maintaining while actively working.

So all those things are going to be very helpful.

Yeah, great tip and shout out to that mom for making sure that she's tapping into her network as well.

And we gotta do the and husbands out there.

I should say y'all gotta do the same.

All right.

So all these things considered prepping for a pivot.

A lot of people trying to figure out.

All right, if my job right now could be at risk of not having as much of the requirements as it does because there's a new technology or it's just a changing environment or maybe I'm just interested in something new.

How can people prep for their pivot as well?

So I think the one of the biggest mistakes people make when prepping for a pivot is that they kind of start going and taking action before they even know what they want to do.

And if you are pivoting, you have to be able to really brand and market yourself for that and be able to highlight, highlight those transferable skills.

And one of the best ways to do that is to first niche down on what it is that you want to do.

So I really encourage people to think about, where have I been the most engaged in my career and in my role thus far and within those areas, what are the skill sets that I'm using?

And then where can I take the skill sets and transfer them elsewhere?

And once you can really nail down that specific title that you are looking to pivot into, then we lean into all the networking strategies that we lean into A I to really customize our resume in our linkedin and we can go from there, but you got to get clear on what you want and not spread yourself across a lot of roles, focus really seriously on one specific role.

Just lastly while we have you here, I'm looking at my inbox say, and I have a meeting request.

OK. OK.

Finally, I've gotten that opportunity to speak with either a recruiter or hiring manager.

How can I stand out in the interview?

Uh So this is a big one that people overlook as well.

Your elevator pitch.

It's one of the first things you will be asked, tell me a little bit about yourself, everyone glosses over it or goes on a five minute tangent and you completely lose your interviewer.

At that point, you have to really prep that I recommend at most 2, 2.5 minutes of speaking at that point, break it into sections, you know, overall overview of who you are.

What are your notable accomplishments, things like that.

Why are you excited about that role?

So ace that intro and then also close it with really good questions that other people aren't asking.

Those are two really good ways to start and close the interview, Eliana Goldstein, who is the Eliana Goldstein coaching founder, joining us here on set.

Thanks so much for taking the time.

Of course.

Thank you for having me.