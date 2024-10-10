Labor market cracks getting 'too much attention': Strategist

Initial jobless claims rose week-over-week to 258,000, higher than the 230,000 mark economists had expected. However, this increase could be attributed to recent events such as Hurricane Helene and the East Coast port workers' strikes.

HSBC chief multi-asset strategist Max Kettner discusses what this data — which coincides with this morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September — means for the health of the US economy.

Kettner argues that the print is "getting way too much attention."

"I think when we look at the cracks, there's always going to be cracks. And of course, if the [Federal Reserve] starts hiking from 0 to 5.5, then your weakest credit or delinquency rates in credit cards, delinquencies in mortgages, all of this stuff should be going up. But I think we're focusing way too much on it."

He notes that recent labor revisions painted "an absolutely, uber uber rosy picture" of the economy. While the labor market is getting too much attention, Kettner instead believes that the focus should be on the overall strength of the US economy.

Video Transcript

Curious Just what your read is on the US employment, uh, situation right now because I bring that up because that Spike Ker that we got in claims this morning, clearly that could be a one off or maybe a couple of weeks off here considering, uh, the hurricanes and and some of the delays that factoring into that But how worrisome are you?

Maybe about some of the weakness that we are seeing and and the cracks that are forming are they is is that almost not getting enough attention?

Uh, no.

I think it's getting way too much attention.

Actually, I think when we look at the cracks, there's always gonna be cracks.

And of course, if the Fed starts hiking from 0 to 5.5, then you know your weakest credits or delinquency rates in credit cards, delinquencies and mortgages.

All of the stuff should be going up.

But I think we're focusing way too much on it.

In fact, when we look at the revision of the national accounts data from two weeks ago that was painting an absolutely uber uber rosy picture of the US economy.

So looking at the employment market for example, the national accounts data now is looking like in the last couple of quarters.

Salaries and wages and incomes and dividend income.

Interest income.

All of this stuff has actually been revised higher in conjunction with also personal and private household savings, so even the savings rate is now much higher.

So I do think actually the cracks are steady.

Getting too much attention and what's not getting enough attention is how strong ready the US has been and continues to be from a sort of overall macro and growth backdrop.