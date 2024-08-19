How labor data revisions could shift Fed's policy stance

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are gaining momentum as investors anticipate potential Federal Reserve rate cuts come September. LPL Financial Chief Global Strategist Quincy Krosby joins Market Domination to discuss her outlook on Fed policy.

With Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Krosby notes, "I'm not sure Jay knows exactly which tone he wants," emphasizing that the market is scrutinizing his every word. "A number of the Fed speakers have been more cautious of late, seeking more confirmation that inflation is coming down at a reasonable pace," Krosby told Yahoo Finance.

She highlights the Fed's focus on the labor market, pointing to an upcoming Wednesday report that will assess the accuracy of payroll data from April 2023 to March 2024. If this report reveals inaccuracies, "Chairman Powell is going to have to up his concern about the labor market," which could influence the Fed's rate cut decision.

"We think that there will be revisions, and the revisions will show that they have not reflected accurately the number of jobs that have been created, but not to the extent the extremists think," Krosby predicts. Regardless, she believes the Fed will need to acknowledge that the notion of a resilient labor market is no longer valid.

Video Transcript

I, I, I'm not sure Jay knows exactly uh which tone he wants and sometimes I think he does.

But then when he's talking, some of the market tends to focus on his uh you know the way he's speaking.

Uh And we know also that the algorithms are very much focused on every word we we we have seen in the past how the algorithm will move.

And then once once what the market is waiting for September 18th and whether there'll be a rate cut and how, how warm he is towards that, the algorithms will either push the market higher the bond markets.

And so on.

So we don't, we don't know because also we remember a number of the FED speakers have been more cautious of like seeking more confirmation that inflation is coming down at a reasonable pace.

That that's something that has been popping up uh as they have been coming out and speaking the question then is we get the minutes out.

We want to know how deep was that worry that perhaps the fed was moving too close to a rate uh a rate cut in September.

Similarly, Chairman Powell has been invoking the maximum employment mandate many times now.

And even at the press conference, he made the point of saying they were monitoring closely uh the labor market.

Well, this Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Eastern, there will be a report regarding whether or not the payroll reports from April 20 23rd through March of 2024 has been accurately coming out with data about the number of jobs that were created and there's a tug of war in the market, by the way, with those who say, hey, watch out for that number.

I mean, granted it say uh uh the first read if you will on, on that from that report, the preliminary report.

But the fact is if it looks as if the numbers that have been associated with the monthly reports, payroll reports have been incorrect in the number of jobs that have been created.

Chairman Powell is going to have to up his concern about the labor market and that is also going to be factored in as to whether or not there will be 50 basis points versus 25 Quincy.

Which side of that tug of war on you?

Are you on, um, are you worried about the, the labor market?

And do you think that the fed is going to have to be more aggressive as a result?

We're, we're fairly pragmatic.

We think that there will be uh revisions and the revisions will show that they have not reflected accurately the number of um the number of job uh jobs that have been created but not to the extent that the extremists think what could be well over a million jobs not accounted for that have not been actually created.

If that happens, then the Fed has got to acknowledge that they are worried about increasingly worried about the labor market because that would suggest that the numbers that we have seen, suggesting a resilient labor market has been off.