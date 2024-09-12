Kroger stock climbs after grocer lifts full-year guidance

Shares of Kroger (KR) are rising in pre-market trading after the grocery giant lifted the low end of its full-year forecast, as identical sales excluding fuel rose during its second quarter.

Morning Brief Hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith dig into the company's latest earnings report, what it signals about the overall state of the consumer, and comment on the significance of the Kroger-Albertsons (ACI) merger being challenged by federal regulators.

Well, let's start with Kroger lifting the lower end of its full year comparable sales x fuel forecast as consumer spending on essentials.

It remained resilient during the second quarter, grocery store chains adjusted earnings per share.

The EPS figure topped estimates while revenue fell short of expectations, the period there, you're taking a look at the actuals versus the estimates there and you could see that mixed bag here.

But anyway, all things considered, I was looking through what the com the company is saying right now because let's remember as well that this is a critical time for us to uh and to for them to track the closure of what's one of your favorite news pieces.

And Kroger and Al I mean, this is the Shaun of trade folks, Kroger and Al I'm sorry on it and it becomes your be well.

Take a look at Kroger Albertsons exactly what's playing out in court right now.

Kroger within the statement defending, obviously to no surprise, there are acquisition plan acquisition here when it comes to Albertsons talking about the fact that it's actually going to make, uh going to make the industry more competitive, allow them to compete with some of the other larger players out there when it comes to Walmart, when it comes to Amazon here again, that was the proposed $24.6 billion merger here for Alberton that we're talking about, which is in court right now.

But when you take a look at what is playing out in reaction in the stock price here this morning, a lot of this has to do with the spending patterns that we've been talking about time and time again here of consumers right now who are under pressure from persistent higher inflation, sticky inflation, they're then trading down, they're focusing on deals, they're focusing on value.

It's something that Kroger's CEO also mentioned within this release that did give them a boost this last quarter here as people are still spending on their necessities.

And as a result, they're looking past some of the weaker points within this print and focus on where they did outperform.

And that's a big reason why we are looking at shares up just about 1.5%.

Yeah, it's a great point.

And one of the things that this kind of draws my attention back to, I was actually reading a report this morning from Deloitte talking about grocery shoppers and how they're craving convenience and fresh.

Right now, grocery retailers they say are working to navigate this new wave of change, challenging their conventional business models.

Stressors.

And if you're got your pen and pad out, these stressors are huge forms of competition and that's not even just other players in the space.

Sometimes it's the retailer themselves that's actually carrying the items, the rising shopper expectations, tightening consumer wallets.

Despite this traditional strengths, like fresh food convenience, they play an increasingly important role in many consumers purchase decisions and that comes back to sourcing too here.

And so we'll see how, well the, uh, uh, the two things that you called out before we start talking about this apples and potatoes, how they continue to keep doing.

Exactly.