Korean Air acquires Asiana, creating one of Asia's biggest airlines

STORY: Korean Air said Thursday it has completed its long-drawn-out acquisition of local rival Asiana.

That creates one of Asia’s biggest airlines.

The $1.3 billion deal was first announced four years ago, making it the longest time ever to complete a tie-up between two carriers.

Progress was hampered by competition concerns.

Korean had to make significant concessions to mollify watchdogs around the world.

That included handing routes to other airlines, and selling off Asiana’s cargo business.

Now the enlarged group looks set to account for just over half of South Korea’s passenger capacity.

And it will rank 12th among world airlines, measured by international capacity.

That’s all according to a Reuters analysis of available data.

Korean says the takeover will not mean layoffs.

It says Asiana will be run as a subsidiary for two years, before the companies are fully integrated.

The new entity will then retain the Korean Air name, but under new branding.

A single low-cost carrier will also be created as part of the reorganisation.