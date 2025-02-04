KKR stock falls after narrowly topping Q4 earnings estimates

Private equity and asset management firm KKR (KKR) is seeing its shares tumble in Tuesday's regular trading hours after reporting narrowly topping fourth quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

Market Domination hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton report on KKR's earnings results and the loan environment it is maneuvering, while also commenting on Apollo Global Management's (APO) own fourth quarter figures.

Disclosure: Yahoo Finance is owned by Apollo Global Management.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.