KinderCare stock jumps following IPO on Wednesday

After making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, shares of KinderCare (KLC) are taking off, rising by over 9.5% in the session. The childcare provider began trading at $24 per share following its IPO.

Market Domination hosts Josh Lipton and Madison Mills report on KinderCare's upward stock momentum.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Brooke DiPalma sat down with KinderCare CEO Paul Thompson at the New York Stock Exchange earlier today.

Let's kick it off with kinder care shares of the childcare provider rising after its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

And it's interesting here because this is actually the second time the kinder care has attempted to IP O it postponed its listing plans back in 2021 and made regulatory delays, but now they are back in action here.

You see shares up nearly 10% trading just above $26 a share that is near the top of the market range as well, which was 23 to $27 a share.

So certainly seen a lift there and just as a reminder, kinder care, the largest private provider of community based early childhood education.

Josh, yeah, makes debut raises 576 million uh plan apparently plans to use the proceeds to repay 548 million of loans cover another about 7 million worth of expenses.

Just looking at the financials uh net income, 100 and 3 million on revenue of 2.5 billion in 2023.

Um You know, there was a lot of talk, it's more broadly uh Madison about how 20 to 24 we would see this bounce back in IP OS and you have seen a pop year over year although of course, way down from where we were prepa I'm excited.

Yeah, you gotta be in the business a long time and say you're excited.

