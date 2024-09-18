The kind of Fed policy reform this economist wants to see

Coming out of its September FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve is on the path to cut interest rates later today with Fed Chair Powell hosting a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Independent Institute senior fellow Judy Shelton joins the Morning Brief team to discuss the type of reforms she'd like to see from the Federal Reserve. Shelton previously served as an economic advisor for former President Donald Trump, who went on to nominate her for the Fed in 2019 before the process was eventually stalled in 2020.

"I think the reforms I would like to see have to do with the mechanism that the Fed uses to implement its monetary policy decisions. When the Fed talks about going from the current rate of 5.4% to 25 or 50 basis points lower, what they're really talking about doing is deciding whether they should keep paying commercial banks and money market mutual funds that very generous rate," Shelton tells Yahoo Finance.

Shelton, the author of Good as Gold: How to Unleash the Power of Sound Money, believes the central bank has created too much liquidity as it hiked rates, and now it needs to manage those funds to prevent any further inflation. She looks to the monetary policy under former Fed Chair Paul Volcker — who served from 1979 to 1987 — as a model that she would like to see the US get back to, as he focused on engaging the market through open market operations.

Recently, former President Donald Trump has commented that Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk could lead his administration's government reform initiatives if reelected. Shelton argues that Musk would be a great fit for rooting out inefficiency in the Fed, highlighting his ability to cut spending.

"I would like someone who has a pretty good eye for figuring out how to run more efficiently to take a look. He seems to be a willing candidate, he'd work for free, and I think he would be pretty good at spotting excess government spending in ways that taxpayers would approve," she explains.

Well, um I think the reforms I would like to see have to do with the mechanism that the FED uses to implement its monetary policy decisions.

Uh When, when the Fed talks about going from the current rate of 5.4% to 25 or 50 basis points lower, what they're really talking about doing is deciding whether they should keep paying commercial banks and money market mutual funds that very generous rate 5.4% that they have been staying at for quite some time to keep their money sitting idle in cash depository accounts at the Federal Reserve.

The FED created so much liquidity when it was trying to stimulate the economy that now it has a problem of needing to corral those funds because they could be inflationary.

So, so now the FED is, is paying about 200 billion a year since they started raising.

That was 11.5 decisions ago.

Um They, they, in March 2022 started paying the amount that, that they would give to these commercial institutions not to make loans.

Um They, they've given them over a half trillion.

So that, that's real money.

And I think that it's kind of like paying farmers not to grow crops or paying people not to work.

I would much rather they went back to the, the old way that Paul Boer did of engaging with the market through open market operations.

This is just an administered rate that the fed committee decides.

And, and I think it's kind of demoralizing and it keeps that, that vital financial capital from reaching the real economy, Judy.

I'm looking at your recent article here in the Sun and I'm curious, why do you think that Musk is the right person, Elon Musk is the right person for the job that you're describing here?

Well, um I, I think the idea of an efficiency commission is, is pretty good.

I tend to think that the problem with our deficit is a matter of uh the government spending too much.

And I think that, understandably during COVID, a lot of programs were, were started in a hurry and I think there are substantial cases of fraud.

And, uh, I would like someone who has a pretty good eye for figuring out how to run more efficiently to take a look.

He seems to be a willing candidate.

Uh, he worked for free and, um, I think he would be pretty good at spotting excess government spending in ways that taxpayers would approve and say, look, we're all for legitimate fiscal transfers to, to people with disabilities or unemployment insurance, but we don't like people to take advantage of those programs.

So I think there's a lot of money to be recaptured by, by taking a closer look at those things.

And the fact that the Fed only since September of 2022 turned into a losing operation in so far as they have to spend more to pay off those, those banks and money market mutual funds than they take in as interest on their own portfolio.

So they've been running an operating loss that as I say is now over a half trillion that deserves to be looked at because the Fed has other tools.