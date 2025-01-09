Key steps to slashing your monthly bills in 2025

Financial expert Winnie Sun, the managing director and founding partner at Sun Group Wealth Partners, joins Wealth to share tips for trimming monthly bills in the new year. Sun starts off by suggesting a review of streaming, Wi-Fi, and cell phone discount plans to slash unnecessary costs.

"I would suggest canceling one streaming service before signing up for a new one, and then instead repeat this every six months, or at least quarterly," Sun tells Brad Smith.

"You can just put this into your calendar 15 days prior to the monthly renewal date, and this will help you rotate your streaming platforms. You can actually decrease your streaming costs now by like 50% or more, depending on which ones you subscribe to," she adds.

In the video above, Sun dives deeper into the importance of budgeting and consistent changes in spending habits people should make in 2025.

This post was written by Josh Lynch