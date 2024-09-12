The key data investors could be overlooking before Fed meeting

As the Federal Reserve's September meeting looms ahead, Wall Street is divided on whether the Fed's first interest rate cut will be 25 or 50 basis points. Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss the Fed's rate cut path ahead and how it may impact the market (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC).

Sosnick believes the final decision between a 25 and 50-basis-point cut will be close. He notes that employment data is "squishy" and says that while a 4.2% unemployment rate is high, it isn't "terrible."

Meanwhile, labor costs rose both in the most recent payrolls and Consumer Price Index data. "That's not telling me that labor is falling off a cliff if people are getting paid more," Sosnick says, explaining that the situation is "not as disastrous" as some people are making it out to be.

He stresses that the Fed's dot plot is an important piece of the puzzle moving forward and is being overlooked as the debate around the size of the cut takes center stage.

The dot plot will give Wall Street a clearer picture of the Fed's economic outlook. "We're going to find out if we actually are going to get 1% or more rate cuts for the end of '24 and 2.5% rate cuts for the end of '25. So that will start another round of Fed debates pretty much within microseconds of the Fed decision."

Looking ahead to the end of 2024, Sosnick believes that earnings will be "crucially important," while the election won't likely impact the market as much as some are expecting.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Pp I Data showed more signs of inflation monitoring S and P 500 NASDAQ both logging 1/4 day of straight ga gains there for more on the latest market moves We have Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers Chief strategist Steve always great to have you live in studio.

Great to see you.

Of course, in the studio, Josh, Uh, this day interesting.

Story continues

We had a few different cross currents, so we had the economic data this morning PP I and some jobs comes Let me know what I did Want to touch on with you today We were talking about earlier in the show.

Nick Tim rose out with a story in the journal.

You read Nick very closely because Nick at this point is like, he's like a shadow member of the FO MC to me.

And that's how smart and well sourced Nick is.

And Nick is talking about next week in this debate, there's gonna be 25.

It's gonna be a 50 Nick saying here, Newt piece.

How much is shaping up to be a close call?

What do you make of that?

I think it's fascinating, because to me, I really think it gets close.

I. I don't see why they wouldn't do 25.

Um so I think the fact that he's saying it's a close call puts the odds a little bit greater toward Fif more toward 50 than I would have expected.

As I'm looking at the numbers, you know, Chairman Powell reminded us at Jackson Hole that there we should start focusing on the dual mandate again.

You know, Ma, stable prices.

Yes, we've been focused on that for for however many years now.

Maximum employment.

We can kind of put that aside because it was fun.

Now we have to start paying attention to it again.

Well, the employment numbers are definitely they're they're squishy, They're not terrible yet, but you know when you talk about it, Still, a 4.2 unemployment rate is not terrible.

Also, labour costs went up in the payrolls report and they went up in the CP I report.

So you're still getting a That's not telling me that labour is falling off a cliff.

If people are getting paid more, it's not as disastrous as you know, the the labour market.

It deserves watching, and also the Fed doesn't like surprises.

And so we've gotten down to a You know, we we got to a 5050 you know, in terms of 50 versus 25 we kind of came back to about 15 20%.

Fed doesn't typically like to surprise markets, but you know, he's a Nick Tarros is a Fed whisperer.

So I I have to wonder what's up, you know?

Also, remember, you could get accused of politics if you do too much, you know this far before the election.

So that's a good point.

There's a lot going on to consider.

Um, you had wrote a note yesterday where you talked about how, um, the Jensen Wong effect had hit the market with him, making some comments at a Goldman Sachs conference.

Um, indicating that demand was still strong for the company's chips.

And that sort of helped salvage big tech in particular going into these next several weeks.

And we asked another guest to this today as well.

After the Fed cuts, however much it cuts, then what does The F is the focus?

Just go to the next the next meeting?

Or do we refocus on earnings to the election kind of how do you think that balance shifts a little bit of all of it, truly, To some extent, I mean to To me, we still have to get through the other part of the Fed meeting, which is the dot plot.

And I think we're We're so focused on the 25 versus 50 debate, the will they won't they kind of thing.

It's like, you know, it's like AAA rom rom com or something.

Um, but you know, the other thing that's that's out there is the Fed puts out the summary of economic projections.

We call it the DOT plot because it looks, you know, a bunch of dots on a plot literally.

Um, and the market, remember, has been ahead of the Fed for for almost two years now.

I actually wrote about this in August that that august of 22 we were disappointed at Jackson Hole because they didn't announce a pivot.

Meanwhile, they just kept raising rates.

So we're gonna find out if if we actually are gonna get 11 1% or more rate cuts for the end of 24 and 2.5% rate cuts for the end of 25.

So that will.

That will start another round of Fed debates, pretty much within microseconds of the Fed decision.

So that's part one.

Yes, the E and earnings.

Of course, you can never escape earnings, and that's th those are always crucially important because bottom line is, that's what the That's what the stock market hinges upon.

Um, and then, of course, you know the the election is there, but I really don't think that that that's been a huge market factor so far certainly been something on the forefront of everybody's mind.

News wise.

But it hasn't.

I don't think we've seen a lot of overt bets in the market outside of a few very specific names and sectors.