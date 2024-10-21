The key area this analyst will be watching in defense earnings

Citi managing director and aerospace and defense lead analyst Jason Gursky joins the Morning Brief to discuss what investors can expect from the defense industry as some of its top players are set to report earnings this week, notably Boeing (BA) as it sits back down at the negotiating table with union leaders this week.

"I think most companies will be giving us a preview on their outlooks for 2025 and what the expectation is for top line growth there, as well as margins. And the thesis that I've had coming into this year is that the narrative that had dominated 2023 coming into the first half of 2024 — which was that growth was lagging and that margins were under pressure as companies absorbed higher costs driven by inflation and the pandemic and resulting in margin pressure — would shift to revenue growth is going to start accelerating and margins are going to expand," Gursky tells Yahoo Finance.

Moving forward, he believes that investors should be focused on the labor productivity of these defense companies. He explains that it is about "making sure that we can ramp up the production rates across the defense industry going into 2025 at productivity levels that allow for margin expansion."

Catch Jason Gursky explain why he believes Boeing's new CEO Kelly Ortberg could possibly turn things around for the manufacturer and major defense contractor

Jason, I'm curious just your outlook overall more broadly on the industry.

We're gonna be hearing from a number of the defense players this week.

Lots of questions about current valuation, how much room there really is to move to the upside.

What's the number one thing that you're watching for within these reports with the defense company specifically?

Um Well, look, I think, you know, most companies will be giving us a preview on their outlooks for 2025 and what the expectation is for top line growth uh there uh as well as margins.

And um the thesis that I've had coming in this year is that the narrative that dominated, you know, 2023 coming into the first half of 2024 which was that, you know, growth was lagging and that margins were under pressure as companies absorbed uh higher costs uh driven by uh inflation and the pandemic.

Uh and, and, and resulting in, in, in margin pressure would shift to revenue is going to start accelerating.

Revenue growth is going to start accelerating and margins are going to expand.

And we began to hear a little bit of that in the second quarter earnings calls and why we've seen kind of a re rating uh in these stocks, productive capacity is coming online.

Uh And companies are working through the contracts that they signed uh prior to or during the pandemic that weren't priced quite right relative to the cost structure.

So, um look, I think what I'm gonna be focused on is, is uh labor productivity, uh making sure that we can uh ramp um the uh the production rates across the defense industry going into 2025 at productivity levels that allow for margin expansion.

All right, Jason Gerski, we will certainly be watching out for that this week city's managing director and lead analyst for aerospace and defense.

Thanks so much for joining us.

Thanks.