How Kendal Jenner's 818 Tequila is different from other celebrity brands

Kendall Jenner founded 818 Tequila in 2021. Mike Novy, the CEO of 818 Tequila and Calabasas Beverage Company, talks about what Jenner's brand is doing to separate itself from a crowded field of celebrity-backed spirits companies.

"What we did is we took a look at taking her vision and putting that into a business plan and fundamentally, it's three parts: It's all about having good times with friends, it's about quality craftsmanship, and it's about social responsibility," Novy tells Yahoo finance. "I think because we are doing all three of those in harmony and in balance, we've actually separated ourselves from the pack."

Novy goes on to explain how Jenner guides the company's marketing of the brand and how to do so in an environmentally-conscious way. He also talks about trends in the alcohol industry with consumers preferences shifting from beer to wine to spirits and no ready-to-drink cocktails.

Thanks so much for coming in, Mike.

I appreciate it.

So as I mentioned it feels crowded the land right now, and it feels crowded in celebrity alcohol brand land right now.

So when you think about trying to set this product apart, uh, sort of, how do you go about doing that?

Uh, it is crowded.

You're right.

Both the category and the celebrity brands in particular.

I think what we tried to do was be differentiated in that we weren't just going to be a celebrity brand.

Um, and when Kendall had the vision, where to kind of build something new that was going to fill white space in the category?

What we did is we took a look at like taking her vision and putting that into a business plan, and fundamentally, it's three parts.

It's all about having good times with friends.

It's about quality craftsmanship, and it's about social respon.

And I think because we are doing all three of those in harmony and Imbalance, we've actually separated ourselves from the pack.

And and so how?

How intrinsic is she also to the appeal of the brand?

Oh, yeah, I think very intrinsic, I mean, for for a couple of different reasons.

One is that she is.

She has her fingers on the pulse of what consumers want.

And, of course, she's setting the trends of of what consumers want.

So one Kendall is really important because she's constantly helping us kind of shift and move in terms of our messaging And our, um you know, kind of how we wanna go to market and where we wanna go to market.

And so that's extremely important.

Then, of course, there is the platform from which Kendall can speak to consumers and those consumers are highly engaged with her and with our brand.

And so all of that also, you know, helps us kind of separate ourselves from from the rest of the the brands.

And they're in the business now.

Of those three things that you talked about, the one that sort of is not like the others or that I don't necessarily automatically think of when I think tequila is social responsibility.

So how does that piece fit in?

So, um, and what is socially responsible?

What is Yeah, yeah, it's really interesting, right?

So we're, um it it's kind of about It's about giving back environmentally and societally in the markets that in which we are made.

So, um, we're B Corp certified.

We're one of the only, um, we're one of two tequila distilleries.

That's B Corp certified.

We're one of only something like seven or eight, distilleries in North America that are B Corp certified so that that is a big, um, separator.

And then, um, we're members of 1% for the planet.

And so as a combination of that, there's a there's a there's like a the whole conversation.

We could have just about how we take the waste products of making tequila, which are fundamentally a liquid, and a fibre that's no longer productive for anything.

And we've actually mixed that with Adobe Clay.

We turn them into bricks, we bake them in the sun, we turn them into the bricks, and then we fund things like the architecture, engineering, construction and the materials to do things like build a library, which we've done in a community called Zapata de Vio Mexico, which teaches sustainable agriculture and has a six acre learning laboratory around it.

So, like, that's the sort of thing that we do in the area of social responsibility that's different.

Interesting.

II.

I wanna take a step back and talk about the the alcohol business, which is one that you've been in for a long time.

Tequila sales have been rising that that growth is slowing a little bit.

And then, if you look across the, uh, beverage alcohol landscape, we've seen declines in some areas.

Wine has kind of been slowing down.

Beer has been slowing down.

Spirits have been rising, but flattening to some degree.

So what do you think is going on as you again?

As a veteran of the well, I think they're shifting preferences on a macro level across alcohol, in particular, what people want to drink within within alcohol.

You know, people went from beer to wine to spirits like there's some of this is ready to ready to drink is a huge, huge category and a huge growth driver in the industry right now.

So so there's that.

It's just kind of like a an A maturation and exploration within categories which, as they move from one category to the other kind of pulls dollars, pulls people and consumers out of that category and shifts them into another, which is what we see kind of within the categories.

Moving towards tequila on another kind of macro consumer level.

There's just a lot of competition for beverage choices.

Now you have THC CBD beverages in terms of kind of social beverages.

Um, there are there are different kind of views and health awareness, Um, you know, under currents to all of this.

So I think what we're seeing is that, you know, there's a continued growth in the industry to less, but better that seems to be, You know, we go up and down in that as the economy kind of shifts and how people are spending money.

But generally speaking less but better, and people are more deliberate in the choices they're making.

So better isn't just that it tastes better, but better is it's like a brand that does better.

You know, it's something That is higher quality in every dimension.

Mike, Thanks for coming in Really interesting stuff.

I appreciate it.

Thank you.