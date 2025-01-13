KB Home posts Q4 earnings beat, shares pop

Shares of KB Home (KBH) are gaining in after-hours trading following its fiscal fourth quarter earnings that topped expectations for both revenue and profit. The homebuilder reported revenue of $2 billion, barely surpassing the expected $1.99 billion. Adjusted earnings per share also beat estimates, coming in at $2.52 versus the consensus forecast of $2.44.

Market Domination Overtime anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton analyze the details behind the earnings beat.

This post was written by Angel Smith