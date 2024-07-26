Kamala Harris’ VP pick: Mark Kelly a frontrunner?

The last-minute election campaign of US Vice President Kamala Harris is gathering momentum, not least after an endorsement from former President Barack Obama. Despite still needing to officially clinch the Democratic nomination, she is viewed as the frontrunner for the ticket.

A big question remains however: who will be her VP pick?

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has emerged as a lead candidate for many: the former astronaut and US Navy pilot is seen as a centrist voice in Congress.

Yahoo Finance’s Josh Lipton, Ben Werschkul and Rick Newman got into that conversation.

“It would be kind of a zag” says Washington correspondent Ben Werschkul, adding that the “signal you could send with Mark Kelly is a state like Arizona could be in play”. Ben adds that having been a key part of the CHIPS and Science Act, Kelly “would become an instant conduit to the business world”.



Video Transcript

Who is she gonna pick for?

Vice president.

And I don't I don't mean I don't want the list.

I want to know which name you think is best.

Um, yeah.

I have no idea who she's who she's gonna pick.

The one that intrigues me the most is Mark Kelly.

This is an Arizona centre.

It would be kind of a zag a little bit.

You know, I. I think the assumption was early on, she'd pick a swing state governor in the in Pennsylvania.

Josh Shapiro.

Why not?

Why not?

Why not?

Shapiro?

Ben?

Why wouldn't you lean toward that way?

Um, I think there's a couple, a couple of logs there.

One is that Josh Shapiro is popular in Pennsylvania, and he can still help her win.

Even as even as governor.

He's young, too.

He's very young, too.

Yeah, and the other signal you sent with Mark Kelly is that a state like Arizona could be in play.

There is with under Biden, it was almost essentially gone.

Um, and the question is, can she can a Can a Harris campaign bring it back?

Kelly would be a big step in that direction.

The other reason he is intriguing to me is he's a big He would become an instant conduit to the business world.

He is the Chips and Science Act, which is one of their laundry list of accomplishments.

That was really he.

That was a bill he drove all this semiconductor, um, investment is going to Arizona or a big chunk of it.

So he become become kind of a business, this world figure if he was picked as well.

In addition to the political calculus, I'm I'm go.

I'm agreeing with you.

I think it will.

I think it has to be Mark Kelly, But just to put just to put another bit of info out there, so morning, consult, Uh, the polling firm put out their list of, uh, approval ratings for governors and the most appro.

Uh, the most popular Democrat is Andy Beshear of, uh, Kentucky, the Dem, the Democratic, uh, governor of a deep, deeply red state.

So if she were to pick Beshear, um, they're not.

She's not gonna win Kentucky, but he could, in theory, help win Pennsylvania.

Uh, he could sort of off offset.

I mean, I don't know if if the hillbilly vote is up for grabs.

Does JD Vance just just nail it?

Or so he could maybe, you know, uh, bring a little bit of the hillbilly vote, so But I think it's either one of those two guys.