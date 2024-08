Reuters

Japan said on Wednesday that it conducted a record single-day yen-buying intervention in April, selling 5.92 trillion yen ($40.83 billion) worth of dollars in a fight against a falling yen at that time. Quarterly data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed that Japan spent a record 5.92 trillion yen on a single-day yen-buying intervention on April 29 and a further 3.87 trillion yen on May 1. The previous single-day record for such intervention was 5.62 trillion yen spent on Oct. 21, 2022, according to MOF data available since 1991.