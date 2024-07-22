Kamala Harris is 'incredibly skilled': Evercore's Schlosstein

President Joe Biden has officially announced his decision to step down from running for re-election in 2024, endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential Democratic nominee. Evercore Chairman Emeritus Ralph Schlosstein joins Market Domination to discuss the potential market impact.

Schlosstein praises Biden as "an excellent president," and while acknowledging the difficulty of the decision, he believes it's "best for the country and for the Democratic party." He asserts that Harris is "incredibly skilled" and the right choice for the nomination.

Regarding economic policies under Harris, Schlosstein notes, "I don't want to be partisan here, but the list of accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration is pretty long." He cites infrastructure improvements, bringing tech jobs back to the United States, and lowering drug prices among their achievements— things that Trump talked about but were unable to achieve during his tenure as president.

"In some respects, there's more agreement than any Democrat or Republican would let you believe about what needs to happen to make our economy strong, and the Biden-Harris government has a pretty good record of getting legislation through on a bipartisan basis," Schlosstein adds.

On inflation, Schlosstein emphasizes that the Harris campaign must address its impact on Americans, particularly middle and low-income households. He suggests they will need to communicate "that there's a major effort underway to bring the cost of living down and strengthen wages."

"In all honesty, it's not fair to blame President Trump for the unemployment that resulted from Covid, and it's equally not fair to blame President Biden and Vice President Harris for the inflation that occurred as a result of COVID," Schlosstein told Yahoo Finance.

Regarding potential Fed rate cuts, Schlosstein believes a September reduction would be reasonable. He notes that "the risk to activity and employment" is now greater than that of inflation, which has been "trending in the right direction," making it "a good time" to return to normalization.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

All right, let's get more on this markets higher today as investors digest President Joe Biden's exit.

Of course, from the presidential race for more on what the move means for investors.

Let's welcome in Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore, Chairman Emeritus Ralph.

Great to see you.

It's great to see you.

Great to be here.

So let's start there, Ralph with politics for seismic news over the weekend, President Biden uh drops out endorses Kamala Harris.

What did you make of it, Ralph, were you surprised or did you expect this is, this is what was gonna happen?

Well, I've been uh I'm a big fan of the president.

Uh and I would observe that he's been an excellent president, but more important than that, he's a tremendous patriot and a really good man.

And so for probably the last three or four weeks, I felt uh as difficult as this decision was and it was a incredibly difficult and selfless decision that he would reach this conclusion, uh which I think is best for the country and for the Democratic Party.

And do you think that Kamala Harris is the person who should indeed be the candidate and that she has a good chance against Donald Trump.

I do.

I think she is a, uh, she's sat to the right of the left of the president for the last three and three quarter years.

Uh, she was a senator before that elected official in California, incredibly skilled uh person.

Uh And, uh, you know, the re reality is we don't have a lot of time to make this decision in my view.

No one of consequence is gonna step forward to challenge her, although they should be given that opportunity.

Uh So I think it's pretty probable that she'll be the nominee and Ralph.

So you, you know, listen, you support Kamala Harris.

Any thoughts on who you think would be, be a good VP.

Uh You know, I don't have anything original to contribute there.

Uh You know, the, I would advise her, I think as anyone would pick someone who, if something happens can do the job.

Uh And someone that uh you think will be a great partner to you.

Uh That's what uh Joe Biden did in 2020 I'm sure she'll do the same thing and the people who are mentioned, whether it's uh Senator Kelly or Bashir or the governor of Pennsylvania Shapiro, the governor of, of North Carolina.

Uh They're all, uh you know, superb uh leaders.

Do you think that Harris herself will have to move to the more to the center during this campaign?

I mean, when she ran, um against Joe Biden amongst others.

She sort of tacked more to the left.

Do you think that will change in this campaign?

I think if you look at her, uh, career, uh, she's actually been well in the center, uh, of, uh, California democratic politics, but that's a different scale, right?

To be fair.

In fact, you could even say she's been among the more conservative, uh, uh, statewide elected, uh, leaders there.

I mean, her background is as a prosecutor.

Uh she's got a very strong anti crime uh record and she's been a uh when she was in the Senate, she was uh someone who was very pro growth uh and supportive of the private sector creating jobs and I wouldn't expect that that would change.

And so when you, when you say Ralph that you, you know, you obviously you're a fan of buyer, you support Kamala Harris, what specific economic policies are you?

Are you support of it, you think are gonna be advantageous for the economy, for the markets?

I think if you look over the last 3.5 years and I don't want to be partisan here, but the list of accomplishments of the Biden Harris administration is pretty long.

Uh you know, for example, uh you take infrastructure, something that Donald Trump talked about for four years.

Uh Biden and Harris uh got a bar bipartisan piece of legislation through the Congress, bringing techno technology jobs back to the United States uh President Trump talked about that for several years.

Did nothing.

Uh The Chips Act was passed bipartisan support once again, uh bringing down drug prices.

Another thing that Trump talked about and Biden actually accomplished something.

So I think in, in, in some respects, the, there's more agreement than any Democrat or Republican would let you believe about what needs to happen to make our economy strong.

And the Biden Harris, uh government has a pretty good record of getting legislation through on a bipartisan basis.

Even though economists you talk to and, and folks like yourself will say that the economy is strong right now.

The American people, many of them don't see it that way because of the inflation issue and the inflation issue alone, how does the Harris campaign push past that and improve that perception?

Well, one of the things I've been saying for quite a while and I had the uh I'm so much older than both of you.

I had the experience of working in the White House during the Carter administration uh when we had high high inflation.

And one of the things that I think just is hard to recognize if you didn't live, live through that experience is that inflation is something that touches every single American.

And when you go into that grocery store and eggs are 50% higher, and milk is 40% higher and beef or chicken is whatever it is higher.

Uh You don't necessarily put that together with, well, I'm making a little more money, uh, as well.

And gas, the things that are very visible and that you touch every week or every day, uh, are more expensive and that's very different from unemployment which touches, uh, you know, it's a, a portion of the population and when you include their families and friends, a bigger portion of the population.

But inflation hits every single person and unfortunately it hits the middle income and the lower middle income and the, the, the poor worst of all because they spend a bigger portion of their income on necessities.

Well, is it just a matter of then acknowledging that I think there has to be honestly an acknowledgment of it that its life is harder uh that it's more challenging to put food on the table and gas in the tank.

Uh And that there's a major effort underway to bring the cost of living down uh and to, to strengthen wages.

Uh you know, some of this, uh you know, I kind of laugh that uh not laugh but, you know, I in all honesty, it's not fair to blame President Trump for the unemployment that resulted from COVID.

Uh and it's equally not fair to blame President Biden and Vice President Harris for the inflation that occurred as a result of uh COVID.

Uh And I think they've done a pretty good job of getting after it.

Uh The Fed has done a terrific job after they got past this transitory uh moment.

Uh And I think the president and the, and the vice president deserve a lot of credit for not once complaining about the Fed.

Uh They've never attacked the independence of the Fed and that is a fundamentally core tenet of the success of our economy.

You me, you mentioned Ralph the Fed and obviously, you know, most economists, financial markets are gonna bet now that if a cut is coming, do, do you think a cut is coming in September, Ralph?

What's your time frame?

And do you think that's appropriate?

I do think that we're finally at a point where the risks of uh higher unemployment and higher inflation are at least equal.

And in fact, we're now getting to a point where the risk to a activity and employment is getting greater than the risk to inflation.

I think inflation is trending in the right direction.

I think it will continue to do.

So we have a monetary policy that's pretty restrictive and I think it's a good time to go back toward normalization and in September would be a good time to start, but we still have a fair amount of data to come out between now and then and, and that could change uh my view and I'm sure the Feds.

Um so given that, you know, we, we talk a lot on the show and we talked to a lot of investors about um the election and the effect on the markets which thus far has not been huge.

There are certain segments of the market.

Um, you know, when you talk to people on the street, when you talk to people who are in the markets, how, how does that line of thinking go?

You know, because sometimes it's also difficult to separate your politics from what's going on in the markets.

Yeah, I'm pretty agnostic on that.

Uh I think uh that the economic, the policies may be somewhat different.

I do think we have a long term uh you know, challenge in our economy and that our fiscal policy is uh too loose, we cannot, you know, go on forever uh to generate the kinds of deficits, particularly in a period of uh high employment as we're in right now.

I happen to be of the view that uh you know, neither of our parties is particularly focused on this at the moment.

Uh Something will happen at some point down the road that will cause the politicians to focus intensely on this.

In my view, I have no idea what that is or when it'll occur, but it will occur.

Uh And I actually think that if I was at a lunch last Friday with about 20 people in the financial community, and I asked the question uh in the next four years, which president will generate, do you believe will generate more deficits?

Uh The Democrat uh by the way, I was one of a very small number of people who thought that uh the president would do what he did this weekend.

Uh So most of them thought it would be Biden versus Trump.

And I, I put it as the Democrat versus Trump and it was a pretty strong majority in favor of saying they thought the Democrats would generate, generate less deficits than the Republicans, which happens to be my view as well be.

And the why is that your view, Ralph, the, it's very simple at the end of 2025 we have a massive tax cut.

Uh If the Republicans are in the White House and in the House and the Senate, that tax cut will be extended, uh both for high, for wealthy people and the 21% corporate rate will be maintained.

And if uh we have a, a mixed government, uh there'll be a much more meaningful discussion about that and the biggest contributor to our deficits, nobody likes to talk about this is, you know, the federal income tax take as a percentage of GP.

GDP has gone from 19 point something to around 16%.

Uh That is, uh, you know, unfortunately, we have tax cuts that we haven't really paid for.

I, I wanna ask you as well, the thinking around that table versus the thinking around perhaps some virtual tables on the west coast because it's, it is remarkable this election, the, um the coalescing of a certain cohort of tech millionaires and billionaires behind Donald Trump.

What do you make of that?

Does that change the particularly since they're in the business world?

And then there are folks like yourself.

How are you thinking about that?

Uh Well, you know, it's very interesting.

I, uh the very first day of my very first job, I got the best piece of advice uh that I ever received.

Uh, and it was I was an economist on the joint Economic Committee.

And the staff director had this lecture that he gave to, you know, wise ass, smart whipper, snapper kids.

Uh And it was all about listening to other people and, you know, you may disagree with someone but never impugn their motives.

So you're asking me to, to uh analyze their motives.

Uh The only thing I would say uh is that when President Trump was president, uh I made the statement that the hardest job in America could be to be an antitrust lawyer.

Uh because antitrust is supposed to be moored in the law.

Uh And in fact, antitrust enforcement became moored in who did the president like and who did the president not like, you know, so you had this contesting of the time war att merger, which there was absolutely no basis to contest it.

And of course, the court threw it out.

Uh I do think that there's some perception in the world that uh if you're not on President Trump's good side.

You're on his bad side.

And so it's not uh not surprising that, uh you know, well off uh people who lead large businesses who otherwise might be threatened by governmental action who would, uh, you know, would make uh decisions like that.

Yes, as one CEO reportedly said, I don't care who's in office as long as the regulatory environment is better to your point.

Ralph.

Thanks a lot.

It's really good to see you.

Great to see you.

It's wonderful that we were able to talk to you today in particular.

So thanks for coming in, exciting day for the country.