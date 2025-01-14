Kalshi to appoint Donald Trump Jr. as strategic adviser

Prediction market platform Kalshi has announced Donald Trump Jr. as its new strategic adviser. Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour joins Asking for a Trend to discuss the appointment.

Mansour explains that prediction markets were initially primarily used by "deeply committed customers and fanatics" in a "niche corner of the internet," noting that Kalshi was "central" in bringing these markets mainstream.

Mansour highlights Trump Jr.'s ability to communicate "directly to the American people," which he describes as "incredibly good." As Kalshi aims to "aggressively expand," Mansour believes Trump Jr.'s communication skills are "super important" for educating users about prediction markets and "how they can be used to further society's interests and Americans' interests."

"We are extremely excited about the idea that people now finally understand the power of prediction markets," Mansour tells Yahoo Finance. "The election was this moment that kind of slapped everybody and told them like, 'Hey everyone, prediction markets actually do work — look to Kalshi for your news.'"

This post was written by Angel Smith