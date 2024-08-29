July PCE, Warren Buffett's 94th birthday: What to Watch

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index — the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — for the month of July is due out tomorrow morning. This data comes out after revisions to US GDP (gross domestic product) in the second quarter saw the economy grow by 3%, revised higher from 2.8%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A) chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will be turning 94 on Friday, August 30, just days after Berkshire reached $1 trillion in market cap.

And time now for to watch Friday, August 30th starting off on the economy monthly P ce data.

That's personal consumption expenditures for July coming out ahead of the open economist, forecasting both numbers could hold relatively steady at 0.2% with no change in core P ce and total P ce to tick up new data coming after today's second quarter, GDP revision ticked up to 3% after an annual print of 2.8%.

All of this data giving us more insight ahead of the fed's interest rate decision in September, multiple fed officials including FED chair Jerome Powell signaling that now is the time to cut rates question investors are asking of course is how big will that cut be the traditional 25 or super sized 50 basis points?

And it's Warren Buffett's birthday.

He's turning 94 and it comes just days after his company Berkshire Hathaway uh hit one trillion in market cap.