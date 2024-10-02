JPMorgan to open nearly 100 new branches in low-income areas: WSJ

In an increasingly digitized banking era, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is looking to plant more brick-and-mortar roots. The firm announced plans to hire 75 community managers and expand its network of senior business consultants from 35 to 38 cities by the end of the year.

In addition, according to The Wall Street Journal, CEO Jamie Dimon has plans to open nearly 100 new branches in low-income areas across the country. These locations will not only serve as neighborhood banks, but will also include spaces where the public can attend small business and financial education workshops organized and run by JPMorgan.

Wealth! Host Brad Smith reports more on the story and breaks down why more banks are looking to physically expand.

Video Transcript

The bank wants to offer an alternative to check casher and payday lenders, which often charge high fees for folks cashing their paychecks.

The company has already piloted a few branches in this model.

The first site was open five years ago in Harlem.

JP.

Morgan Chase is one of several banks with plans to open more physical sites You've got Bank of America, PNC Financial Services and regional lender 5th 3rd Bank have all recently announced plans to open more branches after years of focusing more on digital offerings.

Banks now see physical branches as a place where customers can get financial advice and build or re establish a real relationship with their company.