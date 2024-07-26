JPMorgan launches AI tool for employees: Report

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is reportedly launching a generative AI tool for employees in its asset and wealth management division, according to the Financial Times. The tool will be able to summarize documents, generate ideas, and provide help with writing.

Catalysts Hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills report more on the story and how AI is increasingly being integrated into the finance sector.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Jp Morgan reportedly launching a generative A I tool.

That's according to the latest report out from the Financial Times, the Bank will give several employees in its asset and wealth management division access to a tool called LLM suite, its own version of chat GP T. When you take a look at what this is expected to do, it's gonna be able to uh idea generation summarizing documents.

It's going to help with writing.

This is all according to the report they said in an internal memo here, Jp Morgan started introducing LLM Suite uh to pockets of the bank earlier in this earlier this year and about 50,000 employees now have access to it.

And Matt, it's also important, important to point out that we have seen more and more especially within the financial industry.

Uh really start to integrate some of those A I capabilities within their day to day operations.

Our rival uh Morgan Stanley partnered with open A I and rolled out a gen A I powered chat bot last September.

And I think the question that so many people probably within these banks are asking as to what exactly this means for some of those uh more entry level roles and whether or not this could potentially place, maybe replace the need for uh the extensive analysts that, that, that are hired every class uh out, out of college.

Yeah.

No, it's 100% true because that is mainly the role of those kind of lower level entry level.

I should say figures uh to kind of look at the data and the numbers that higher level folks are crunching and turn that into some, you know, deck or memo or analyst notes.

At least.

Uh it's interesting, they're calling it the LM suite.

This is of course their own A I platform, but it, you had mentioned earlier shot that JP Morgan had historically been a little bit skeptical of external A I systems and that's likely due to the compliance and security issues related to those systems of our very own, Jared.

W we noted earlier today that what's going to be unique about this is that all of the interactions with the A I are going to be logged so that that could be helpful moving forward if there are any compliance, all of this is going to be kind of monitored by the company, which is not really a surprise but something for employees to definitely keep in mind if you are uh utilizing it.

I just think it's, it's a huge deal for the industry that has so many issues with something like work life balance for example.

Right.

This gives them the opportunity to focus on crunching the numbers and then maybe you put those numbers into the LLM suite and it turns it into a research report for you so that you don't have to spend your time turning those numbers into a broader story, at least to such a degree.

Yeah.

Yeah, exactly.

And, and I also think going back to the employment side of things too, I, I think there's so many questions about what ultimately this is going to do when we talk about the adoption of A I and what that's going to do to boost productivity.

There's also lots to talk about what is going to do to potentially replace jobs.

And, and when we've seen various estimates come out of some of these larger Wall Street banks, but Citigroup estimated that the technology could actually add us 170 billion to the banking industry by 2028.

They also though warned that it could displace more jobs in this sector than any other 54% of roles, having the high potential to be automated.

So you talk about the lasting impacts.

But then I think you also need to couch out with the fact that as you have seen in past a technological advances, a lot of times that's an opportunity to create new roles or help some of the current roles evolve a little bit.

So that's also been playing out in those discussions as well.

Yeah, maybe more, more ideas for trades instead of just having to, to write about them and to your point too.

Uh, definitely not just JP Morgan Citibank, Deutsche Bank, uh, and others experimenting with A I as well.