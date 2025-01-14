JPMorgan COO Pinto to resign, bank reshuffles top execs

JPMorgan (JPM) has announced new leadership changes as president and chief operating officer (COO) Daniel Pinto plans to step down at the end of 2025. Co-CEO of the commercial and investment bank Jennifer Piepszak will assume the COO role effective immediately, while current co-head of global banking Doug Petno will succeed Piepszak.

Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith examine the leadership transition and its implications for CEO Jamie Dimon's eventual succession plan.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This post was written by Angel Smith