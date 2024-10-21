JPMorgan adds VF Corp to Negative Catalyst Watch, stock falls

VF Corp (VFC) — which owns brands Vans, North Face, Dickies, and Timberland — was added to JPMorgan's "Negative Catalyst Watch" list, referencing global headwinds for its top brands. Market Domination's Josh Lipton and Jared Blikre look over VFC's latest full-year guidance as its stock falls on this news.

VF Corp is scheduled to report its latest earnings results next week on Monday, October 28.

Jp Morgan putting vans and the North Face owner of VF Corp on its negative catalyst watch list.

JP Morgan uh saying that this is coming ahead.

Of course, the company's earnings report which is coming on October 28th.

Analysts saying his work suggests continued wholesale challenges at North Face also highlights signs of ongoing traffic headwinds globally.

Notably Vans and North Face says at the end of Q Juan, he adds days of inventory on hand, still 15 to 20 days over historic historical levels.

So I I paid close attention to these things and here's where um some of the problems go.

Vans re revenue recovery, it's slower than expected, so still recovering but slower with management citing on ongoing traffic and those wholesale changes, forecasting continued declines through fiscal year 2026.

Uh eps was downgraded for the fiscal year 2025.

And by the way, this JP Morgan note today that comes after Wells Fargo last week, downgraded VF cor to underweight in part, that was a valuation call for them.