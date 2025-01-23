Jozy Altidore on MLS future, Ewers skips $8M deal: Sports Report

Former international soccer star Jozy Altidore is putting his career earnings to work, spending big on the future of sports. The athlete is investing big off-the-pitch, buying stakes in both the NFL's Buffalo Bills and Tiger Woods' indoor golf league, TGL. The former World Cup star spoke with Joe Pompliano about his big investments, calling the NFL the 'creme de la creme in terms of sports investing at the moment,' saying he took the opportunity to buy in with both hands.

Athletes worldwide are looking to put their money to work after seeing earnings skyrocket in recent years, including college sports. However, not everyone is jumping at the cash; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers recently passed up a reported $8 million NIL deal to stay in college, deciding to declare for the NFL draft instead. It's a decision that left many scratching their heads. So why pass up the deal? Joe discusses that, the potential soccer start that could be headed to the MLS, and the new basketball league that could take on the NBA in the latest edition of the Yahoo Finance sports report.

Yahoo Finance Sports Report with Joe Pompliano, a vodcast brought to you by Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports, looks beyond the latest sports business headlines, analyzes all the need-to-know news - the teams, trades, and billion dollar deals - so you and your portfolio will win BIG.

This post was written by Kenneth Underwood