JOLTS data doesn't change Fed's 'renormalization' path :Portfolio Mgr.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) reported 7.744 million job openings for October. Agile Investment Management LLC Senior Portfolio Manager Noelle Corum joined Catalysts to discuss the report's economic implications.

While there has been a lot of "noise" around the trend, there are not really "major cracks in the economy," Corum observed. She does not anticipate that the jobs data will significantly alter the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory or its plan for "renormalization of rates."

"Growth is relatively still decent," she told Yahoo Finance. "We do need to pay attention to jobs and the consumer at the end of the day, but we're looking more along the trend, and that's exactly what the Fed's going to be looking at as well."

Regarding her outlook on potential Fed rate cuts, Corum believes a 25 basis point cut is likely in December. However, she emphasizes that the rate cut path for 2025 will largely depend on "how the economy is impacted over the long-term, given the first 100 days of the new administration."

This post was written by Angel Smith