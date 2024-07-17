Johnson & Johnson CFO outlines Tremfya, Rybrevant launches

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported strong second-quarter earnings, surpassing estimates for both revenue and profit. The company's revenue reached $22.45 billion, exceeding the expected $22.34 billion, while adjusted earnings per share hit $2.82, above the projected $2.71 per share. JNJ CFO Joe Wolk sits down with Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the pharma giant's new products and growth strategies.

Wolk highlights the company's research and development (R&D) efforts, detailing plans to expand the use cases for its antibody Tremfya, including Crohn's disease. Additionally, Wolk discusses the upcoming launch of Rybrevant to treat lung cancer: "That's an area we think we can have a profound impact."

"We have at least ten products or platforms that will be $5 billion in peak year sales over the near term," Wolk tells Yahoo Finance, emphasizing the company's robust product pipeline and growth potential.

On the innovative medicine side, I know you're looking forward to the impact from Stelara, for example, the biosimilars uh coming up in Europe.

In addition, you also have um the different, you know, movement that you have in the sector within with the investment you've made in R and D as well.

So that's an area of strength.

You're also uh pulling away from the COVID vaccine sale.

So a lot of little moving parts there, talk to me about that and what you anticipate for the second half of the year.

Yeah.

So if you look at our uh innovative medicine business and it's really a complement to what they've been able to achieve uh in terms of strengthening uh the R and D stable.

If you will, I just look at the back half of this year, we plan to launch uh Trent Fire for new indications uh in IBD, so ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Uh There are folks that are I I'd say concerned or interested in what the Stelara erosion curve may look like.

Story continues

We have many assets in place to cover that and trim fire is going to be a big piece of that solution.

Um We also plan to uh launch and get approval for uh rivan in lung cancer.

Uh The second half of this year, that's a uh uh an area that we think we can have a profound impact.

We have some really solid data with respect to overall survival.

Uh and another offering for patients going forward and, and Angela, I, I go back to 2018 when people had similar concerns about our loss of exclusivity on Remicade.

It was the first biologic to face biosimilar competition.

We held up much better than um people anticipate it.

Uh I think the biosimilar market has evolved a little bit, but at that time, we had maybe two products in our pipeline or in our portfolio that were going to be $5 billion peak year sales uh as we shared at our Enterprise Business Review in December, we now have at least 10 products platforms that will be uh $5 billion in peak year sales over the coming near term.

So we feel very good about how we've been able to fortify that.

Again.

It's, it speaks to really the, the breadth of Johnson and Johnson having 25 soon 20 be 26 $1 billion platforms.

Many of them growing either above consensus or double digits.