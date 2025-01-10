Jobs data sparks Fed rate hike fears: Market Takeaways

The December jobs report came in far above expectations, showing an addition of 256,000 jobs. Yahoo Finance Markets and Data Editor Jared Blikre analyzes three key market trends following the release: potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, rising bond yields (^TNX, ^TYX, ^FVX) and US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB) strength, and investors seeking inflation hedges through commodities and cryptocurrencies. He also discusses how gold futures (GC=F) and bitcoin (BTC-USD) are responding to inflation risks.

This post was written by Angel Smith