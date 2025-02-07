Jobs data signals 'stronger economy' and less accommodative Fed

The US economy added 143,000 jobs in January, fewer than economists projected, while the unemployment rate declined and average hourly earnings grew more than expected.

Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick — alongside Agile senior portfolio manager Noelle Corum — joins The Morning Brief with Seana Smith and Brad Smith to break down what the fresh labor market data means for the Federal Reserve.

Sosnick says the jobs report doesn't change his outlook "in a major way." He explains, "Yes, the headline number was lower, and my first reaction was that's not that's not good," but with revisions showing lower unemployment and higher wage growth, "That's telling us that people have jobs [and] most of the people who want jobs have them, and those who have jobs are getting paid more."

Looking at the report through the lens of "the dual mandate of the Fed, which is stable prices and full employment, well, you've got your full employment at a 4% unemployment rate."

"We all should do that and we all should want a root for a stronger economy as opposed to a more accommodative Fed," he says, adding this data print "doesn't incentivize the Fed to do anything right now."

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.