Jobless claims, FedSpeak, Constellation earnings: What to watch

Market Domination Overtime hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the top events to watch out for tomorrow, October 3rd.

Economic data takes center stage as weekly Initial Jobless Claims and new Mortgage Rates figures are set to be released in the morning.

Next, insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook will be provided by two key speakers: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Additionally, Constellation Brands (STZ) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results.

Video Transcript

Starting off on the economy weekly, initial jobless claims numbers coming out in the morning economist forecasting that to take up to 222,000 giving us more insight into the health of the labor market.

Moving over to housing.

We'll be getting new mortgage rate data from Freddie Mac in the afternoon.

Remember last week, we saw the 30 year fixed rate mortgage dipping to 6.8 0 8%.

That's the lowest since September 2022.

This is going to be the second week.

We see how the feds 50 basis point cut last month will impact mortgage rates and take a look at the fed would get another bash of fed commentary from fed presidents, Neil Kari and Rafield Boston.

And on the earnings from constellation brands reporting second quarter earnings in the morning, analysts expect the company strong beer sales to lift eps.