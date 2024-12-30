Jimmy Carter's legacy, stocks fall amid rally hopes: Morning Brief

It's the last full trading day of 2024 and Wall Street has its eyes peeled for the slightest signs of a Santa Claus rally. Seana Smith and Madison Mills observe some of the biggest market stories while speaking with top analysts on today's episode of The Morning Brief.

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away over the weekend at the age of 100. To talk more about the US leader's legacy and role in significant peace talks, the program welcomes American University professor Allan Lichtman and Marc Ginsberg, the former White House Deputy Senior Advisor for Middle East Policy under former President Carter.

As US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) continue to see declines at the start of Monday's session, the Morning Brief team looks back on the best and worst performing sectors of 2024.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.