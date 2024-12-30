Jimmy Carter 'set the stage' for Mideast peace talks: Fmr. advisor

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond his time in the White House. Known for his Christian values, Carter was a key actor in humanitarian work and peace efforts, including the 1978 Camp David Accords signed between Egypt and Israel

American University professor Allan Lichtman and Marc Ginsberg — the former White House Deputy Senior Advisor for Middle East Policy under former President Carter — appear on Morning Brief to look back on Carter's storied presidency.

"His legacy in the Middle East was almost too premature. He negotiated, obviously, one of the most formidable and important peace agreements between Israel and Egypt. But most importantly, he set the stage for what essentially was a search by the United States for Palestinian statehood," Ginsberg, who worked on the Camp David Accords and also served as the ambassador to Morocco under the Clinton administration, explains.

"He's not given enough credit for the perseverance that he committed to this, something that obviously has not been achieved, but more importantly, what he also did was set the stage for Israel to be able to begin the framework of negotiating peace with other countries, which ultimately led to a peace treaty with Jordan as well."

This post was written by Josh Lynch