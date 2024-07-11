Jefferies downgrades Darden Restaurants on consumer spending

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) traded lower in Thursday's pre-market hours — before seeing an uptick after the market open — following a downgrade from Jefferies analysts. The firm lowered its rating on the restaurant chain operator to Underperform from Hold and cut its price target to $124 from $154.

Jefferies cites near-term challenges to Darden's fundamentals as the primary reason for the downgrade, with tighter consumer spending habits set to impact outside dining.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

All right, let's take a look at Darden because Darden, falling after Jeffrey downgraded the stock to underperform from hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasha's price target as well, the analyst there, citing near term challenges for Darden's fundamentals so that that's a bit of an overview here.

But again, essentially what this analyst is saying, and and this is the operator of Olive Garden Jane.

A number of eateries there basically saying that because some of the pressure that customers are facing right now on their wallets the fact that they don't have as much spending power, maybe as they once did that is going to then hurt names like Darden.

And as a result, they lowered their price target to 124.

That was down from 154.

What exactly that means in terms of pricing action.

They're saying that they think shares could decline about 10% from yesterday's closing price, also saying that the rising promotional intensity could see Darden lose some of its share.

So again, important things to keep in mind, we're seeing a bit of pressure here on Darden.

Yeah, this new target is essentially a 10 point uh or 10% downside from that Wednesday close here and the risk as you were mentioning to near term fundamentals, the analyst citing here in this client's note.