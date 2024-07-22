JD Vance is 'all in' on tariffs: Capitol Gains

What did we learn from former President Donald Trump's speech at the RNC? One word: tariffs.



"It's not surprising to anyone that Trump likes tariffs...you could say the same about JD Vance" says Yahoo Finance’s Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul.



The so-called trade war was a big part of Donald Trump's first term in the White House; the subsequent Biden administration kept most of the tariffs he imposed in place.



"It's an area where a president can act unilaterally" Ben adds, suggesting the Trump-Vance ticket would likely "reinforce their instincts on this if they get elected".



Former President Donald Trump’s highly-anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention stole the headlines - especially in the aftermath of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Now, with President Joe Biden stepping out of the race, assessing the Republican platform could become even more important for investors.

Capitol Gains is across all the policy action for your portfolio, and you can watch the first episode here.

Video Transcript

So, Ben, what do you think changes on the Republican side coming out of this?

Considering that most people didn't watch the speech, didn't watch the convention?

Um, and aren't even going to think about most of this until September October?

Yeah, I mean, I do think there was two issues that we learned a bit about this week.

Um, so it was President Trump's speech, but it was present the whole week.

The first one is Tariffs.

It's no, it's no surprise to anyone that, that, that would want to listen to this podcast that Trump likes tariffs.

He's Tariff man.

He's described himself as that you could say the same about JD Vance, his running, his new running mate, JD Vance is all in on this as well.

You saw it in his speech.

You've seen it in his positions over the years.

So those two guys are going to reinforce their, their two position, their two, their, their, their instincts on this.

Um, if they're elected in office and they're going to go for it all.

Another aspect of the tariffs that I think the markets may underappreciate is that tariffs are an area where a president can act more or less unilaterally.

The courts can try and stop him.

But they have, the cousin has a lot of power.

He doesn't have to go to Congress to do that.

So that's, that's an important issue to watch.